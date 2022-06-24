Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNew Cloudflare Christchurch Location
michaelmurfy

/dev/ttys0
10968 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298529 24-Jun-2022 22:25
Send private message quote this post

I'm seeing some of my Cloudflare (2degrees) traffic heading to Christchurch as from tonight. Not seeing anything announced by Cloudflare but good to see we're close to 2 locations now!

 

 

I've noticed that most sites behind Cloudflare are routing to Sydney currently however https://speed.cloudflare.com/ seems to be somewhat reliable to test where you connect to.

 

Also, adding /cdn-cgi/trace to the end of a URL which has Cloudflare (eg: https://geekzone.co.nz/cdn-cgi/trace) will show a your datacentre location also.

 

I'll be interested to know more details on this and if perhaps some ISP's will need to peer here to get Christchurch connectivity.

 

Looks like they may be meeting over CHC-IX: https://www.peeringdb.com/ix/2797




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
MaxineN
1029 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2934042 24-Jun-2022 22:50
Send private message quote this post

This brings a smile to me (and probably NickMack’s face).

Great news.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

yitz
1695 posts

Uber Geek


  #2934043 24-Jun-2022 23:06
Send private message quote this post

Well I'm guessing it is at Spark owned data centre then, considering their recent change in position wrt peering with them?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 