michaelmurfy

I'm seeing some of my Cloudflare (2degrees) traffic heading to Christchurch as from tonight. Not seeing anything announced by Cloudflare but good to see we're close to 2 locations now!

I've noticed that most sites behind Cloudflare are routing to Sydney currently however https://speed.cloudflare.com/ seems to be somewhat reliable to test where you connect to.

Also, adding /cdn-cgi/trace to the end of a URL which has Cloudflare (eg: https://geekzone.co.nz/cdn-cgi/trace) will show a your datacentre location also.

I'll be interested to know more details on this and if perhaps some ISP's will need to peer here to get Christchurch connectivity.

Looks like they may be meeting over CHC-IX: https://www.peeringdb.com/ix/2797