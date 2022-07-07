Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Fibre speed question
PhilANZ

#298689 7-Jul-2022 16:24
When we switched to fibre we ended up having to replace a switch and a lot of cabling before we got full speed (100/20). We also ditched our ISP's landline service and switched to 2talk - love the ISP but not the fact they locked our router if we used their VOIP service.
We bought a flash new AC3200 router (D-Link) which has served us well. Until our ISP upgraded our service. We knew they'd doubled our 100 GB quota to 200GB - but we didn't know they'd also increased our speed to 300/300.
We're now getting stage speeds when using cable - lower than WIFI. It's about 200 - slightly lower on my wife's (newer) system.
The ISP has been through various issues and come to the conclusion we might need a new router. I hadn't realised it was so old - bought in October 18.
So my question is are there any other things that might make a difference? (we've turned off all other devices, etc)
A follow-up question: what's a current router worth considering?

timmmay
  #2939288 7-Jul-2022 16:41
I suggest you use the router your ISP supplies.

 

Cable speeds being lower than WiFi makes me think something is wrong there.

wratterus
  #2939291 7-Jul-2022 16:42
Which ISP & where in the country are you? And are you sure it's 300/300? Chorus (and a lot of the other LFCs) have upped the speeds on the standard plans, not your provider. 300/300 is the standard business profile now, 300/100 is the standard residential profile. 

 

 

 

Don't think much of the D-Link equipment but I'd expect that router to handle those speeds easily. How are you testing the speeds?

PhilANZ

  #2939296 7-Jul-2022 16:54
I think we returned the original router. My ISP is Inspire - and I just checked again - it is 300/100. Hadn't realised it was a Chorus thing.
D-Link is apparently not highly rated - hence my second question. I rushed into buying it without proper research.
I was testing speeds with Ookla from my browser. The ISP suggested Sparks' site but that dl wouldn't work for me. I installed the app from Ookla and it's more realistic. I'd not had to test more than 100/20 before.



wratterus
  #2939300 7-Jul-2022 16:59
Yep use the Ookla app not your browser. Try a few different servers, incl Inspires Palmy server & let us know what results you're getting. I have found that Inspire server does seem to perform poorly, especially with upload but I've not tested in from within their network. 

 

 

 

Just as an example - on 2d gigabit Fibre here. 

Test to Inspire server in web browser

 

 

And in speedtest app

 

 

 

 

And to a 2D server in the app. 

 

PhilANZ

  #2939307 7-Jul-2022 17:26
Tried both Spark & Vodafone - both gave lower dl speeds.

Cable Vodafone 174.5385 98.98846 Wellington
Cable Spark 175.1749 97.6934 Wellington
Cable 202.6372 98.95939 Palmerston North
WIFI 206.4046 90.57965 Palmerston North

wratterus
  #2939314 7-Jul-2022 17:35
Next step really is to test with a different router. You'd be surprised how junk some of those 'gaming' routers can be. I think Inspire uses PPPoE, so it's not out of the question that it could be the D-Link bottlenecking you. 

 

Do you have other devices you can test with over Ethernet to see if you get the same results?

PhilANZ

  #2939331 7-Jul-2022 18:00
I'm close to replacing the router - although given we only thought we had 100 we're not In a rush.

Interesting to hear the "gaming" routers can be problematic. We've taken to buying gaming laptops - even though our only gaming is old PC-style. Surely they also wouldn't be a factor?

My wife's month-old laptop seems to get slightly worse performance than my 3-year-old laptop. We both mainly use WIFI, which doesn't have the same issues - it was only when I wanted to see if we were getting the new speed we found this issue.

Thanks for your help.

