When we switched to fibre we ended up having to replace a switch and a lot of cabling before we got full speed (100/20). We also ditched our ISP's landline service and switched to 2talk - love the ISP but not the fact they locked our router if we used their VOIP service.

We bought a flash new AC3200 router (D-Link) which has served us well. Until our ISP upgraded our service. We knew they'd doubled our 100 GB quota to 200GB - but we didn't know they'd also increased our speed to 300/300.

We're now getting stage speeds when using cable - lower than WIFI. It's about 200 - slightly lower on my wife's (newer) system.

The ISP has been through various issues and come to the conclusion we might need a new router. I hadn't realised it was so old - bought in October 18.

So my question is are there any other things that might make a difference? (we've turned off all other devices, etc)

A follow-up question: what's a current router worth considering?