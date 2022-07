My friend has recently got fibre installed and she has one of the new ONTs which has Wifi and LAN ports built in. We would ideally like to use this instead of the router supplied by Vodafone as it means fewer cables and it frees up a power socket.

Unfortunately I can't find any information about this on the Chorus or Vodafone web sites. Is it actually possible to use this functionality, or is it something that retail service providers just aren't interested in supporting?