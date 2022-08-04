Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
5G home wireless broadband adopters
mutey

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#299037 4-Aug-2022 20:43
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

Long time geekzone reader and former lurker here

 

I wanted to detail some initial ookla performance test results from a 5G home wireless connection to encourage others to perhaps share a little of what they have seen with their 5G home wireless connections as well.

 

I have only had my 5G home wireless for a few days and with a full 5/5 bars of 5G signal strength on the first couple of webtests to ookla I saw over 800 Mbps down to a wired gig connection.

 

Full disclosure :

 

I'm with 2 Degrees as a customer , I dont work for them or any other associated or competing provider[s] and I have no skin in the game of whom you wish to use as a provider.

 

I am connecting with the ISP provided Nokia Fastmile unit.

 

I'm unsure why but after the first couple of web run tests it seems ookla doesnt want to let me run another test directly through a browser

 

Just seems to time out on server selection.

 

Although when i retest using the applet on the fastmile lcd touchscreen I am seeing :

 

462/108

 

I am unsure of the reason for the large discrepancy from the initial webrun tests done after its first bootup and retesting today with the units inbuilt application although this seems to be a little suspicious.

 

I hope some other NZ 5G home wireless broadband users pop up and add their own experiences with whichever provider they have chosen and their overall impressions.

coffeebaron
5933 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2950801 4-Aug-2022 22:09
Send private message quote this post

Is there a reason you didn't choose Fibre instead?

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
mutey

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2950803 4-Aug-2022 22:19
Send private message quote this post

I had fibre previously, I have turned off the chorus box and router, this is faster and cheaper at least where i am located.

 

I was intrigued to see how fast this really was and to try this setup out.

PJ48
217 posts

Master Geek


  #2950804 4-Aug-2022 22:24
Send private message quote this post

It may be cheaper, but there is no way 5G will match the stability and consistent speed of gigabit fibre, especially once more people start connecting to the shared cell tower



Linux
9085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2950814 4-Aug-2022 23:02
Send private message quote this post

If 5G is faster than Fibre then you were on a restricted Fibre plan....

rogercruse
607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2950815 4-Aug-2022 23:08
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron:...Is there a reason you didn't choose Fibre instead?...

 

 

 

We had fibre from Vodafone and their provided a Ultra Hub Plus router. This router works for their fibre and non fibre customers and has a 4G sim card that acts as a backup when necessary. 

 

 

 

We moved into temporary accommodation while we waited for a new home to be completed. And the 4G card provided excellent service.  It was meant to be for only 6 weeks, but the lasted nearly six months as we got caught up with COVID-19 lockdowns.  

 

 

 

When we finally got to our new home with a Fibre installation, the Ultra Hub Plus router again worked perfectly.

 

 

 

Being Vodafone, the home address still shows as our old address after repeated attempts to get Customer Services to amend this. All monthly billing is sent via email.   

Linux
9085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2950816 4-Aug-2022 23:18
Send private message quote this post

@rogercruse How is your post related to this thread?

rogercruse
607 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2950820 4-Aug-2022 23:49
Send private message quote this post

Linux: @rogercruse How is your post related to this thread?

 

 

 

relying on router that connects using 5G (or 4G) shouldn't be considered as a poorer service. It will also work when you're NOT 'at home'.

