Hi,

Long time geekzone reader and former lurker here

I wanted to detail some initial ookla performance test results from a 5G home wireless connection to encourage others to perhaps share a little of what they have seen with their 5G home wireless connections as well.

I have only had my 5G home wireless for a few days and with a full 5/5 bars of 5G signal strength on the first couple of webtests to ookla I saw over 800 Mbps down to a wired gig connection.

Full disclosure :

I'm with 2 Degrees as a customer , I dont work for them or any other associated or competing provider[s] and I have no skin in the game of whom you wish to use as a provider.

I am connecting with the ISP provided Nokia Fastmile unit.

I'm unsure why but after the first couple of web run tests it seems ookla doesnt want to let me run another test directly through a browser

Just seems to time out on server selection.

Although when i retest using the applet on the fastmile lcd touchscreen I am seeing :

462/108

I am unsure of the reason for the large discrepancy from the initial webrun tests done after its first bootup and retesting today with the units inbuilt application although this seems to be a little suspicious.

I hope some other NZ 5G home wireless broadband users pop up and add their own experiences with whichever provider they have chosen and their overall impressions.