Hi there,

I'm from Porirua and my business internet is down. Can't use eftpos machine or any thing that requires internet. I got a text message from Orcon saying that my business address internet fibre connection is down but on the https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages it says it isn't down. Is anyone else experiencing this? I'm using their Google nest router and tried restarting but issue persist. Business tech support line is unable to get a hold of (waited 27mins so far).

I had to go back home just to use the internet to type/make this post.

Any help would be much appreciated. Thanks