I had been living away from my house for an extended period but moved back in a couple of months ago. The house is currently on VDSL and as all my TV is now streamed the copper connection just isn't cutting it - lots of pauses, buffering, and the TVNZ+ app (the worst of the bunch) will occasionally drop out altogether. Add to this I have a daughter at home who lives her life online (constantly gaming and streaming) and my wife and I both work from home a couple of days a week and need a reliable connection. I feel fibre is now essential. So I'm after a bit of advice as to the best way to do this.

The first challenge will be getting the fibre to the house. Chorus came out a couple of years ago and at the time it was determined they couldn't blow the fibre up the same channel currently used for the copper. This means somehow getting across a few metres of textured concrete driveway that I don't want destroyed, but I do have a plan that will get me to within about half a metre of the existing copper "ETP", so I need to get that done ASAP.

Next, I do have a comm.s cabinet ("home distributor") in my garage. This has RJ45 sockets patched to half a dozen outlets around the house. I guess this would be the logical place to put the ONT, however due to the location of the garage (at one end of the house, on a lower floor to the living spaces) and because the cabinet has a metal door, this would be a terrible location for the wifi router.

Finally, I'm prepared to connect the TV via wifi (as it is now) but my preference would be to have the TV cabled, if there's a way to do that. But where the TV is located is also not the best place to put the wifi router.

My initial thought was that I'd put the ONT in the cabinet in the garage, put the router in the best location in the house (roughly the centre of the top floor), and connect the two using the patched CAT line from the cabinet. But I can't see that this would allow me to connect the TV. There's another RJ45 outlet where the TV is that runs back to the cabinet, that only takes me to the ONT. I don't think I can plug a "device" into the ONT - the TV needs to be plugged into the modem, right?

Regarding the solution, is the only way to achieve this to have separate "modem" and "router" devices, and put the modem in the cabinet with the ONT, and have the router in the best location for wifi? The router would be connected to the modem via one of the patched lines, and there would be other patched lines running back to the modem for the TV and the home office (so we'd also have the option to avoid wifi when working from home, if we wanted to).



Or is there another solution I'm missing?

Or do I just suck it up and have a single modem/router connected to the ONT and do everything via wifi (as we do now, but better because it's fibre)?