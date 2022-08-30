Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fibre cut by advertising sign
mattwnz

Uber Geek


#299336 30-Aug-2022 14:45
I thought this was an odd story, because I am wondering why he apologized. How would anyone know if there was a shallow internet cable under the ground? https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2022/08/wellington-city-council-candidate-apologises-after-erecting-billboard-cutting-internet-cable-to-12-homes.html  

 

It does highlight an ongoing problem with not installing cables deep enough, as I heard that sometimes they are not installed very deep at all or installed on other structures. Guessing it is a cost saving exercise during install, but it appears it has a bigger cost later on if it gets damaged. I wonder who had to pay in this case. I guess it is a way to generate additional income stream in the future.

Bung
Uber Geek


  #2961192 30-Aug-2022 15:25
The Wellington Council (and probably other councils) has specific areas on public property where election candidates can erect hoardings. The candidate is supposed to do the check for buried services. A WCC spokesman seems to have woken up to the idea that maybe the council should be proactive “We are obviously going to have to take a look at our sites ... to double-check there is no sensitive infrastructure,” council spokesman Richard MacLean said.

A wooden peg might have just pushed the conduit aside, a waratah stake is almost certain to cut through. It looks like he narrowly missed a power conduit unless a telco uses orange. I have seen some private fibre laid in orange.

mattwnz

Uber Geek


  #2961199 30-Aug-2022 15:42
That info isn't in the article. But how deep is deep? A sharp timber post would have also likely damaged it.It may not slice it, but it bay snap it.  I would have thought any NZ Standards would require cables to be buried at certain depths, so that there is no risk of temporary signage coming in contact. I do know that underground electrical cables need to be a certain minimum depth. Eg anyone may need to install a temporary sign. Real estate agents put them up all the time, including open home ones.  

quickymart
This part blew me away the most:

 

Amanda Woodbury, who lives nearby on Evans Bay Pde, said her son was up at midnight on Friday when the internet went down. She called on Meyer to pay the internet bills for the 12 affected homes for a year and buy them each a case of wine.

 

“We got our beautiful new $3000 television we can’t watch and I wanted to watch MasterChef tonight.”

 

Jeez, entitled much?? Internet for a year and a cask of wine? I don't think so lady. Check your SLA with your provider and talk to them for any compensation - and even then you definitely won't get a year's free internet or a case of wine (lol). Sounds like the type of customer you never want to get on the phone, ever.



Bung
Uber Geek


  #2961206 30-Aug-2022 15:54
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/local-body-elections/129707388/council-hopeful-drives-billboard-stake-through-internet-cable-cutting-service 

The trouble with depth is that it can change over time if the area gets regraded. Even quite deep is not deep enough for fence post holes. Power and old PO cables are often right on the edge of the front boundary line.

xpd

quickymart:

 

This part blew me away the most:

 

Amanda Woodbury, who lives nearby on Evans Bay Pde, said her son was up at midnight on Friday when the internet went down. She called on Meyer to pay the internet bills for the 12 affected homes for a year and buy them each a case of wine.

 

“We got our beautiful new $3000 television we can’t watch and I wanted to watch MasterChef tonight.”

 

Jeez, entitled much?? Internet for a year and a cask of wine? I don't think so lady. Check your SLA with your provider and talk to them for any compensation - and even then you definitely won't get a year's free internet or a case of wine (lol). Sounds like the type of customer you never want to get on the phone, ever.

 

 

Thats the sort of customer I would've loved to have had as a last call as I finish my final shift forever with the ISP :D

 

 




Lias
Uber Geek

quickymart:

 

This part blew me away the most:

 

Amanda Woodbury, who lives nearby on Evans Bay Pde, said her son was up at midnight on Friday when the internet went down. She called on Meyer to pay the internet bills for the 12 affected homes for a year and buy them each a case of wine.

 

“We got our beautiful new $3000 television we can’t watch and I wanted to watch MasterChef tonight.”

 

Jeez, entitled much?? Internet for a year and a cask of wine? I don't think so lady. Check your SLA with your provider and talk to them for any compensation - and even then you definitely won't get a year's free internet or a case of wine (lol). Sounds like the type of customer you never want to get on the phone, ever.

 

 

Prime example of the huge disconnect between what level of service Telcos think they are providing, and what most consumers think they are being provided.




quickymart
Reckon eh. She might get a free day or a week or maybe a month - at most - but I'm pretty sure she won't get a year, and definitely forget any cases of wine, Jesus.

 

Sounds like she's just disconnected!



MikeB4
The best solution would be to stop the hundreds of political signs during election times.

Lias
Uber Geek

quickymart:

 

Reckon eh. She might get a free day or a week or maybe a month - at most - but I'm pretty sure she won't get a year, and definitely forget any cases of wine, Jesus.

 

Sounds like she's just disconnected!

 

 

Her request is over the top, but as I said it does highlight the disconnect, and our LFC's really do take a piss a bit on some things...

 

I reckon NZ needs to force the LFC's to notify all impacted end users before any maintenance that's going to cause more than a secondary disconnet (I'm sorry, in a 24x7 connected remote user world, having a daily potential window of midnight till 6am or whatever it is for loss of service is just utter BS)

 

I also think we need automatic compensation for long duration loss of service and missed appointments etc like the UK has.

 

 




dt

dt
quickymart:

 

This part blew me away the most:

 

Amanda Woodbury, who lives nearby on Evans Bay Pde, said her son was up at midnight on Friday when the internet went down. She called on Meyer to pay the internet bills for the 12 affected homes for a year and buy them each a case of wine.

 

“We got our beautiful new $3000 television we can’t watch and I wanted to watch MasterChef tonight.”

 

Jeez, entitled much?? Internet for a year and a cask of wine? I don't think so lady. Check your SLA with your provider and talk to them for any compensation - and even then you definitely won't get a year's free internet or a case of wine (lol). Sounds like the type of customer you never want to get on the phone, ever.

 

 

 

 

that humble brag... "our $3000 television" 

 

my heart goes out to her not being able to watch masterchef that evening, absolutely traumatising 

