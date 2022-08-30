I thought this was an odd story, because I am wondering why he apologized. How would anyone know if there was a shallow internet cable under the ground? https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2022/08/wellington-city-council-candidate-apologises-after-erecting-billboard-cutting-internet-cable-to-12-homes.html

It does highlight an ongoing problem with not installing cables deep enough, as I heard that sometimes they are not installed very deep at all or installed on other structures. Guessing it is a cost saving exercise during install, but it appears it has a bigger cost later on if it gets damaged. I wonder who had to pay in this case. I guess it is a way to generate additional income stream in the future.