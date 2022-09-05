So I am trying to sort out getting fibre installed at my rural property. I'm finding it incredibly difficult to find information on how a fibre install could be done, what's possible, what's available, that kind of stuff. All the information is really high level, but I'd love to actually understand what I'm asking for here.



I'm on the only road between a state highway and a school, and the school has fibre installed to it. I figure this means there is fibre on my street, but I know it's more complicated than that, and am trying to figure it out, since Chorus won't help explain it to me, or my internet provider (Skinny actually just told me to flop off completely, wouldn't even bother asking Chrous)



Some vital info:

No map shows us in the fibre area (but somehow the school just up the street has fibre, so I know it's near by)

I am close to this cabinet https://gis.geek.nz/map/chorus/site/jzvnjogz

Theres a tube and a box at the end of the driveway allegedly the fibre line runs through it according to an anonymous source I have

I already have some decent conduit installed to it (pictured https://photos.app.goo.gl/iv5PpJ54bt9jakgN9)

I already have decent VDSL

Chorus said it will be more than $10,000 to install, and I must agree to pay it before they will provide any details or information or itemized at all (what the heck???)

It's about 80m from the box to the house



Questions I'm trying to figure out:

How much does a fibre install usually cost? How much should I expect to pay completely at my own cost?

Is it really complicated to run an additional fibre line? What would I be expecting them to actually do here?

Where can I find information about what's actually involved in this kind of install so I actually can have some bargaining power, or some reasonable expectations about costs? Will I be paying to run lines from the up the road cabinet, or just from that terminal in my driveway? Any idea how much the crown is actually subsidizing per install? Or what information I should OIA to find that out What does it actually mean to be in the fibre area? Is that just 'subsidized zone' or is it actually where Fibre exists? If it's just where Fibre exists, how is the school just up the street on Fibre?



Thanks heaps. I'd really love to get some fibre out here and join the information age :)