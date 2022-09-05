Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting Fibre in a rural location -- fools errand?
flapjack

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#299417 5-Sep-2022 20:52
So I am trying to sort out getting fibre installed at my rural property. I'm finding it incredibly difficult to find information on how a fibre install could be done, what's possible, what's available, that kind of stuff. All the information is really high level, but I'd love to actually understand what I'm asking for here.

I'm on the only road between a state highway and a school, and the school has fibre installed to it. I figure this means there is fibre on my street, but I know it's more complicated than that, and am trying to figure it out, since Chorus won't help explain it to me, or my internet provider (Skinny actually just told me to flop off completely, wouldn't even bother asking Chrous)

Some vital info:

 

  • No map shows us in the fibre area (but somehow the school just up the street has fibre, so I know it's near by)
  • I am close to this cabinet https://gis.geek.nz/map/chorus/site/jzvnjogz
  • Theres a tube and a box at the end of the driveway allegedly the fibre line runs through it according to an anonymous source I have
  • I already have some decent conduit installed to it (pictured https://photos.app.goo.gl/iv5PpJ54bt9jakgN9)
  • I already have decent VDSL
  • Chorus said it will be more than $10,000 to install, and I must agree to pay it before they will provide any details or information or itemized at all (what the heck???)
  • It's about 80m from the box to the house


Questions I'm trying to figure out:

 

  • How much does a fibre install usually cost? How much should I expect to pay completely at my own cost?
  • Is it really complicated to run an additional fibre line? What would I be expecting them to actually do here?
  • Where can I find information about what's actually involved in this kind of install so I actually can have some bargaining power, or some reasonable expectations about costs?

     

    • Will I be paying to run lines from the up the road cabinet, or just from that terminal in my driveway?
    • Any idea how much the crown is actually subsidizing per install? Or what information I should OIA to find that out
    • What does it actually mean to be in the fibre area? Is that just 'subsidized zone' or is it actually where Fibre exists? If it's just where Fibre exists, how is the school just up the street on Fibre?

 

 

Thanks heaps. I'd really love to get some fibre out here and join the information age :)

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
Linux
9175 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2963701 5-Sep-2022 20:56
You will pay 100% of the cost if you are not in a Fibre to the home location so you better have many 10s of thousands spare

flapjack

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2963702 5-Sep-2022 21:02
What's a "Fibre to the home location"?

Is the government paying 10s of thousands of dollars for each and every fibre install it does? Totally understand I'm footing the bill -- I just want to make sure I understand why and what that bill would be for, everything looks to be a standard install, and surely not every install is 10s of thounds.

nztim
2360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2963703 5-Sep-2022 21:05
Schools are covered , you will need an NGA on application the fibre to your cabinet will not be GPON but backhaul




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Linux
9175 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2963704 5-Sep-2022 21:07
flapjack:

What's a "Fibre to the home location"?

Is the government paying 10s of thousands of dollars for each and every fibre install it does?



No they are not as they are putting Fibre into many houses on the same street! You are not comparing apples with apples!

If you want a one off install then you 100% pay for all the work / materials etc...to get the Fibre to your house!

Does the Chorus map say Fibre is coming to your street?

Bung
4668 posts

Uber Geek


  #2963705 5-Sep-2022 21:09
flapjack:
  • Theres a tube and a box at the end of the driveway allegedly the fibre line runs through it according to an anonymous source I have

  • I already have some decent conduit installed to it (pictured https://photos.app.goo.gl/iv5PpJ54bt9jakgN9)

  • I already have decent VDSL



    • The tube is the copper terminal and the box looks like your mains power. There's nothing that looks Fibre there.

    Linux
    9175 posts

    Uber Geek

    Trusted
    Lifetime subscriber

      #2963706 5-Sep-2022 21:11
    And as above just cause you have Fibre close to the house it could be back bone Fibre not to be confused with Fibre to the home for consumers to connect into

    As above are you prepared to pay 10s of thousand?

    flapjack

    8 posts

    Wannabe Geek


      #2963708 5-Sep-2022 21:14
    I guess the question could be simplified and summed up like this --

     

     

     

    Does the fact that the school up the street got fibre mean that some additional infrastructure has already been installed that I would not need to pay for myself? Is there any hope I might get a more cost-effective fibre installation that's under $10k?

     

     

     

    Because I'll pay thousands... but not 10s of thousands.



    flapjack

    8 posts

    Wannabe Geek


      #2963709 5-Sep-2022 21:16
    What is "Backbone fibre"?

    quickymart
    9158 posts

    Uber Geek

    ID Verified

      #2963711 5-Sep-2022 21:19
    Backhaul (or backbone) fibre is between two cabinets/exchanges, etc. Just because it passes in front of your gate/property/whatever doesn't necessarily mean it's available just to tap into.

    Linux
    9175 posts

    Uber Geek

    Trusted
    Lifetime subscriber

      #2963712 5-Sep-2022 21:20
    flapjack:

    What is "Backbone fibre"?



    Fibre that connects towns / cities .cabinets etc....

    You will be lucky to get a quote under 20k and this is why retail ISPs do not like getting a quote for a install as next to no one will pay it

    quickymart
    9158 posts

    Uber Geek

    ID Verified

      #2963713 5-Sep-2022 21:21
    flapjack:

     

    I guess the question could be simplified and summed up like this --

     

     

     

    Does the fact that the school up the street got fibre mean that some additional infrastructure has already been installed that I would not need to pay for myself? Is there any hope I might get a more cost-effective fibre installation that's under $10k?

     

     

     

    Because I'll pay thousands... but not 10s of thousands.

     

     

    It really depends - whether it passes your property or not but no, usually it will cost you quite a lot. $10k is probably a lower end estimate, I would say...but what area is this in?

     

    Edit; just saw the area. It may be tap-into-able but honestly you'd be better sticking with your VDSL if it's that good and saving your money.

     

    Answering your specific questions though:

     

    • How much does a fibre install usually cost? How much should I expect to pay completely at my own cost? - every custom install is different, and yes you will be paying for the lot
    • Is it really complicated to run an additional fibre line? What would I be expecting them to actually do here? - again depends on the property, every situation is different. A tech would need to inspect your property to answer that question
    • Where can I find information about what's actually involved in this kind of install so I actually can have some bargaining power, or some reasonable expectations about costs? - bargaining power? The price will be provided and there isn't much room to negotiate it - if any.
      Will I be paying to run lines from the up the road cabinet, or just from that terminal in my driveway? - most likely from the nearest location to your house

       

      • Any idea how much the crown is actually subsidizing per install? Or what information I should OIA to find that out - where you are? $0. You're outside the rollout area.
      • What does it actually mean to be in the fibre area? Is that just 'subsidized zone' or is it actually where Fibre exists? If it's just where Fibre exists, how is the school just up the street on Fibre? - it's where the installation is subsidised. You're outside of the rollout area (quite a bit, if the map I'm looking at is accurate), so as above, you'll be paying 100% of the cost. There was a Government programme a few years ago for all schools to get fibre; totally separate to the nationwide rollout. That's most likely why the school would have fibre.

    flapjack

    8 posts

    Wannabe Geek


      #2963715 5-Sep-2022 21:28
    Backhaul fibre is between two cabinets/exchanges, etc. Just because it passes in front of your gate/property/whatever doesn't necessarily mean it's available just to tap into.

     


    Ok, there's an answer that is stating to make some more sense. I apologize for my lack of knowledge in these matters... but I have been coming up dry in my searches for information on these kinds of subjects, so this is kind of my extreme try to find information I can use here.

     

    For the record, I'm not at all trying to whinge about not being in the area, or the school getting fibre. I get why it's like it is, and am glad that the school was able to get fibre. Worst case scenario, my VDSL is pretty decent and I can live on it, I'm just not going to be hosting anything on it.

    I'm just really hopeful I can find a way to get fibre on my budget of <$10,000. Maybe I could get the neighbours in on it? Does that kind of thing ever work?

    flapjack

    8 posts

    Wannabe Geek


      #2963716 5-Sep-2022 21:29
    quickymart:

     

    flapjack:

     

    I guess the question could be simplified and summed up like this --

     

     

     

    Does the fact that the school up the street got fibre mean that some additional infrastructure has already been installed that I would not need to pay for myself? Is there any hope I might get a more cost-effective fibre installation that's under $10k?

     

     

     

    Because I'll pay thousands... but not 10s of thousands.

     

     

    It really depends - whether it passes your property or not but no, usually it will cost you quite a lot. $10k is probably a lower end estimate, I would say...but what area is this in?

     

     


    It's in Waitetuna, near Raglan.

    Linux
    9175 posts

    Uber Geek

    Trusted
    Lifetime subscriber

      #2963717 5-Sep-2022 21:32
    Speak to your neighbours and ask them how much are they prepared to pay to get Fibre installed

    You will hear figures from them that will not even be close to the install cost

    mentalinc
    2481 posts

    Uber Geek

    Trusted

      #2963718 5-Sep-2022 21:32
    What are you trying to achieve? 

     

    Do you make money from the fibre improving productivity?

     

    Have you ruled out alternatives? e.g. starlink or getting another VDSL line etc?

     

    What are you VDSL sync stats and speed tests? Have you done everything you can to make this the best it can be?




    CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

     

     

     1 | 2
