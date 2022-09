We had a major power outage this morning - seemed to be much of orewa\kaipara\mahurangi areas. No idea if related, but since it came back on there seems to be issues with internet (fibre through 2 degrees - some things work some things don't) or hotspotting through a vodafone mobile. Anybody aware of any issues - I can't see anything on the status sites I can access, but I can't seem to access half the internet.