Who is the best provider of 3G/4G data plans for home internet with a SIM card that can be used in a 3rd party router?

2Talk have affordable plans but only up to 50G, with endless data at lower speed.

Skinny have a low cost 120G service, but apparently the SIM card only works in their router.

Seems to me that for modest data usage, cellular internet is coming of age in performance, reliability and cost?