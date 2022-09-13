Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fibre cable depth
Stu1

1112 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#299496 13-Sep-2022 15:43
Hi team , I had my fibre line moved last year from the street into a new part of the house. I am looking at adding a new front fence as the work is now all complete. I lifted up a part of dirt to start digging a fence post in and noticed how low the fibre cable is . I emailed chorus and they have said is this correct? .Shouldn’t it be 450 as in trenching or is that different again?

Chorus cannot and does not guarantee the depth of inside boundary cabling, we aim for 200mm however this cannot be guaranteed due to possible customer actions or shifting land and in the case of a slot cut this may be significantly shallower.

The cable used for surface mounting or shallow bury work is a specially designed cable that is reinforced on the inside to protect the delicate Fibre cables inside. Chorus specifically use these types of cables for outside work & to withstand the elements of New Zealand. The cable we use is a black, lightweight, UV stable, high-density cable approximately 7mm in diameter. It is very strong, with two steel wires inside providing strength, which means we can bury it in the ground, surface mount to a structure or pull it through existing pipes.

hsvhel
823 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2966708 13-Sep-2022 15:48
i had one last week that goes anywhere from 200 through to 900.

 

Started digging a trench and they came and used the part we dug and did the rest with a kids shovel while we were away for the afternoon.

 

They were not scheduled for another two days but were in the area and though they would get it done......yay......

 

 

 

Honestly, if it ain't broke, forget about it

Stu1

1112 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2966714 13-Sep-2022 15:58
hsvhel:

i had one last week that goes anywhere from 200 through to 900.


Started digging a trench and they came and used the part we dug and did the rest with a kids shovel while we were away for the afternoon.


They were not scheduled for another two days but were in the area and though they would get it done......yay......


 


Honestly, if it ain't broke, forget about it



I think I may be lucky the fence post will just be to the right of it , buts it’s very shallow I doubt even 200

gregmcc
2040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966737 13-Sep-2022 16:48
Not deep enough, no matter what Chorus tell you there has/is a major problem with their installers been lazy and having the cable at a shallow depth. We do a lot of electrical services and frequently find the fiber on the ground or just below the ground.

 

 

 

 



Jase2985
11693 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966751 13-Sep-2022 17:13
par for the course im afraid. Suppose to be long lasting infrastructure but with some of the installs you see they wont last or will be damaged inadvertently.

Stu1

1112 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2966753 13-Sep-2022 17:15
gregmcc:

Not deep enough, no matter what Chorus tell you there has/is a major problem with their installers been lazy and having the cable at a shallow depth. We do a lot of electrical services and frequently find the fiber on the ground or just below the ground.


 


 



Worse thing is this job cost me 1600. The cable spliced at the end of the street at 11pm and blamed my builder for the damage and took them a day to fix it. This is part of that job . I can’t find on their site what the requirements are as I don’t think this is good enough but they won’t help at all

Jase2985
11693 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966755 13-Sep-2022 17:21
@wheelbarrow01 is there anything that can be looked into on the quality of this job?

 

 

Stu1

1112 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2966757 13-Sep-2022 17:22
Jase2985:

par for the course im afraid. Suppose to be long lasting infrastructure but with some of the installs you see they wont last or will be damaged inadvertently.



Is there any requirements or code for cable depth? The trenching paragraph says 450 I would of thought that was responsible to expect that?



Jase2985
11693 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2966817 13-Sep-2022 18:44
Stu1:
Jase2985:

 

par for the course im afraid. Suppose to be long lasting infrastructure but with some of the installs you see they wont last or will be damaged inadvertently.

 



Is there any requirements or code for cable depth? The trenching paragraph says 450 I would of thought that was responsible to expect that?

 

short answer is no, generally speaking it should be more than 200mm.

 

but the saying goes "if you want something done right you have to do it yourself". not much help to you now.

Stu1

1112 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2967991 14-Sep-2022 10:56
I have gone back to them and they have passed it to another team. It’s definitely not even 200 so hopefully they can fix it before I do my front fence

surfisup1000
5106 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968001 14-Sep-2022 11:15
They just laid ours through our garden most of the way, so , just sits on top of the soil. 

Stu1

1112 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2968082 14-Sep-2022 12:47
surfisup1000:

They just laid ours through our garden most of the way, so , just sits on top of the soil. 

that’s terrible very easy to put a spade through it

hsvhel
823 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2968101 14-Sep-2022 14:16
The installers are average at best and dont get paid to care. 

 

We all know it, UCG know it, Chorus know it.....Probably the most lazy bunch of contractors we have had the pleasure of sharing sites with.  

 

The re-work in coming years due to arse installations will cost more than doing the job properly in the first place.

 

 

surfisup1000
5106 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968108 14-Sep-2022 14:46
Stu1:
surfisup1000:

 

They just laid ours through our garden most of the way, so , just sits on top of the soil. 

 

that’s terrible very easy to put a spade through it

 

Sure, we just take care because we know it is there. It is inside that thick orange piping though, so it is easy to see. 

 

 

FineWine
2426 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968120 14-Sep-2022 15:44
hsvhel:

 

The installers are average at best and dont get paid to care. 

 

We all know it, UCG know it, Chorus know it.....Probably the most lazy bunch of contractors we have had the pleasure of sharing sites with.  

 

The re-work in coming years due to arse installations will cost more than doing the job properly in the first place.

 

We were so lucky to have a team that did a really great job. They thrusted ours at least to a depth of ½meter under the concrete driveway, from the pole, for 35 meters. On the day they said they did not have a fibre EPT box so they ran the black cable from well below ground level into a grey conduit, at about 300mm depth at the house end. At this point it was now in a garden bed, so they placed old stone pavers, which I provided, over the cable leading into the conduit bend joint before it exited straight up the patio brick wall and into the soffit. (Here they placed a maker stack and sticky label on the brick wall indicating fibre below ground). Across the roof ceiling joists. Then down through a neat little hole in the office wardrobe ceiling and into the ATB > ONT > SMART 1 modem. Approx 2 hrs work from pole to online.

 

From what I have read about all the cowboy horror stories I consider myself very lucky.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

hsvhel
823 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2968124 14-Sep-2022 16:10
@FineWine

 

Good to hear a success story!  

 

 

