Hi team , I had my fibre line moved last year from the street into a new part of the house. I am looking at adding a new front fence as the work is now all complete. I lifted up a part of dirt to start digging a fence post in and noticed how low the fibre cable is . I emailed chorus and they have said is this correct? .Shouldn’t it be 450 as in trenching or is that different again?
Chorus cannot and does not guarantee the depth of inside boundary cabling, we aim for 200mm however this cannot be guaranteed due to possible customer actions or shifting land and in the case of a slot cut this may be significantly shallower.
The cable used for surface mounting or shallow bury work is a specially designed cable that is reinforced on the inside to protect the delicate Fibre cables inside. Chorus specifically use these types of cables for outside work & to withstand the elements of New Zealand. The cable we use is a black, lightweight, UV stable, high-density cable approximately 7mm in diameter. It is very strong, with two steel wires inside providing strength, which means we can bury it in the ground, surface mount to a structure or pull it through existing pipes.