So my mother is moving down south in a couple weeks, first to a rental in Manaia, then within six months, to a new property in Eltham.



Can anyone there or nearby in Taranaki give me some advice as to what might be her best option for temporary no contract internet access while she rents in Manaia, then fibre at her permanent destination in Eltham?



She'd need enough data to handle a few hours of HD video per day, without breaking the bank. So I 'm thinking a cellular modem plan would be a poor choice at her rental? Plus I've heard cellular coverage down there is spotty and weak? Maybe a rural wireless internet outfit that puts an aerial on her rental's roof that reaches a tower?



Cheers for your advice :-)



