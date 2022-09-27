Setting up a new Huawei DN8245X6-10, not so familiar with those routers and not in a situation where I can test it properly.

Anyone able to advise if there is a way to securely setup remote management on it? eg lock that down to one external IP?

Also with port forwarding, do you just need the ports listed in the internal & external boxes, or is the external source box required to be filled out too? Not sure what the difference between the 'External port number' and 'External source port number' is in this situation.

Thanks very much.