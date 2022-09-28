Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Good/bad options for VDSL modems
deadlyllama

1163 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#300689 28-Sep-2022 11:58
I've got a friend out at Kai Iwi near Whanganui whose VDSL is ~23/10 with occasional hiccups.  They've got a Netcomm modem of some sort, supplied by Slingshot, and POTS.

 

I've found their master jack, so should be able to put a master filter there and use a spare pair on one of the internal wires to run the DSL signal to the jackpoint they actually want - I'll install an RJ11 jack there.

 

I dimly remember that some modems were better than others back when I was on rural VDSL in 2018 - the HG659 came recommended back then.  Now our options are the Netcomm, or what's in my junk pile (some fritzboxes and grey Vodafone homehubs), or to find another HG659.  Is the netcomm likely to be good enough or should I chase down something better, and if so, what?

 

Another option to throw into the mix is to get them to switch plans/ISPs to someone who provides a good modem, and VoIP rather than POTS.

wratterus
1530 posts

Uber Geek


  #2974097 28-Sep-2022 12:10
HG659 in bridge mode is good. Draytek DV130 also good. 

deadlyllama

1163 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2974102 28-Sep-2022 12:16
Are the fritz!boxes good, bad, or average?  I see from this old thread that they at least used to have very detailed line stats, spectrum graphs, etc.

 

I can easily pick up an HG659 from FB if that's what's needed.

Linux
9265 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974114 28-Sep-2022 12:41
Fritzbox are very good



Huntakillaz
192 posts

Master Geek


  #2974125 28-Sep-2022 12:51
Parents have fritz box 7490, been working without a hitch ever since I switched to it, also had a Asus dsl-n55u previously that worked well, replaced with fritzbox coz needed to mesh setup.

 

HG659b is also a good one.

