Cross posted from my blog:



I’ve recently made the switch to Quic from Voyager. And as part of that, I decided to make another comparison blog post, but this time with a lot more metrics.

The fine details

T’s & C’s: Speed Tests

So this is how I made it fair. On the 26th and 28th of September 2022 I ran 3 series of speed tests. Here’s the raw results if you’re keen – good luck it’s messy.



To help make it more fair, I’ve chosen the “8AM” results. A few reasons, this is a fairly peak time of the day, plus I’m a night owl, so I wouldn’t be awake at that time, and I’m the only one on this internet connection. This technically means that Voyager’s speed tests were conducted on a public holiday, but that doesn’t seem to skew the results.



For each server, 2 tests were run back to back. I’ve then selected the best numbers from each.

T’s & C’s: Ping Tests

As for the ping tests, I have taken all results from my SmokePing server, as an average over 24 hours from these dates:



Voyager – 24th September 2022

Quic – 27th September 2022

Speeds

Okay, here you go. The “best” results are highlighted.

Google spreadsheet link (trust me it's easier this way)

Now these results are interesting, overall Quic seems to be slower on average, but shines to a few locations, my guess would be completely different routing, but don’t quote me on that… I’m not a network engineer. Do not fret, though, the latency numbers get interesting.

Latency

Google spreadsheet link (see the multiple tables for AWS, Digital Ocean, Oracle Cloud, and OVH Cloud)

In conclusion

Quic seems to be a good choice. I really love the ability to diagnose my ONT directly from their website.



If you do end up deciding to go with Quic and would like to give me some love, use my referral code, I earn $50 which helps a broke nerd like myself:



https://account.quic.nz/refer/893192



Also, all of this data was entered manually by hand (it took hours), so there’s probably a mistake or two, but all the data is public, so you can confirm yourself with the raw data combined with my SmokePing instance.