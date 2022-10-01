Hey guys,
I'm wanting to sign up to Fibercity ISP but I was wondering if I could get your guys insights on this ISP company? the Google reviews seem to be all positive so far.
Thanks
Considering one of the testimonials is from the owner, I'd be wary of those reviews.
Start here : https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=300581
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Google reviews don't always count for much, the company could be absolute crap but the owner asked 15 of his friends to all write positive reviews.
Also - as xpd points out - there's a thread about this company already; did you not see it?
@NglButiLoveTechnolog Would rather join ' My Republic '
Edit: Just look at the picture " Wireless ' is giving the impression it is faster than ' Fibre '
I wonder if they realise they've misspelled their company name on the footer of their site.