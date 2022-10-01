Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandAnyone signed up with 'Fibercity ISP'? Wanting to know the yours experiences and PROS and CONS
NglButiLoveTechnolog

54 posts

Master Geek


#300740 1-Oct-2022 13:14
Send private message quote this post

Hey guys,

 

I'm wanting to sign up to Fibercity ISP but I was wondering if I could get your guys insights on this ISP company? the Google reviews seem to be all positive so far.

 

Thanks

 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12091 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2975801 1-Oct-2022 13:28
Send private message quote this post

Considering one of the testimonials is from the owner, I'd be wary of those reviews.

 

Start here : https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=300581

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
quickymart
9279 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2975804 1-Oct-2022 13:39
Send private message quote this post

Google reviews don't always count for much, the company could be absolute crap but the owner asked 15 of his friends to all write positive reviews.

 

Also - as xpd points out - there's a thread about this company already; did you not see it?

Linux
9287 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2975807 1-Oct-2022 13:42
Send private message quote this post

@NglButiLoveTechnolog Would rather join ' My Republic '

 

Edit: Just look at the picture " Wireless ' is giving the impression it is faster than ' Fibre '



RunningMan
7126 posts

Uber Geek


  #2975808 1-Oct-2022 13:48
Send private message quote this post

Just use the existing thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=300581

Inphinity
2710 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2975809 1-Oct-2022 13:49
Send private message quote this post

I wonder if they realise they've misspelled their company name on the footer of their site.

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 