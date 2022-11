Anyone in wellington CBD using it?

My landlord beings a _____ and doesn't want tenants to have fibre in their rooms, so that people have to pay $80 for 80GB of their wireless system

So I'm stuck on adsl, but i've been wondering if Vodafone/Skinny 5g would be better since i live in the cbd outskirts

I do game casually so ping/latency is what I'm more worried about