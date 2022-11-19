Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandConduit for underground fibre in Auckland

S

S

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#302387 19-Nov-2022 16:12
Send private message

My builder has installed the following cable for underground fibre connection to my houses from the property gate:

 

 

 

The inside tube cross section is as follows:

 

 

The CHorus team for the job has said the conduit is too narrow to "pull" the optic fibre through. The builder and their electrician insist it is correct.

 

1) Appreciate if someone could suggest what is correct

 

Chorus says the alternativ is to put a Gator to connect the fibre to their cable in the Drop-off Box.

 

2) Does usinhg gator work and does that reduce connection eficiency?

 

Thanks

Create new topic
raytaylor
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2998477 19-Nov-2022 16:32
Send private message quote this post

Chorus guy you been talking to is a bit of an idiot.  

 

The second photo you have provided is the microduct that they blow the fiber through - they dont pull it. 

 

They just join it to the microduct assigned to your household on the roadside and then blow the fiber through from the pit or cabinet down the road. however it does need to be kept sealed so water, dirt or moist air doesnt get in there. 

 

 

 

Maybe there is more to the story. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 