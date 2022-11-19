My builder has installed the following cable for underground fibre connection to my houses from the property gate:

The inside tube cross section is as follows:

The CHorus team for the job has said the conduit is too narrow to "pull" the optic fibre through. The builder and their electrician insist it is correct.

1) Appreciate if someone could suggest what is correct

Chorus says the alternativ is to put a Gator to connect the fibre to their cable in the Drop-off Box.

2) Does usinhg gator work and does that reduce connection eficiency?

Thanks