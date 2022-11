If fibre is been installed by chorus without an ISP connection (ONT intact but no actual connection) you wont be able to order from your preferred ISP as there is an inflight service order on the address



Once that service order closes (usually the day after the ONT is installed) you can then place an order to have it activated



Each RSP has its own provisioning process which can take any number of days and varies between RSPs



