Mine was annoyingly installed with no slack in the shielded cable, so Tim is right, get Chorus to move it. You do need to go via your ISP though - budget for $200-300.



Chorus will no doubt frown upon you going to FB marketplace and paying half price for a current or former Chorus tech to do it on the sly.



If I had enough slack I know what I would have done, but note the cost to repair a broken fibre won't be cheaper than just getting them to move it.