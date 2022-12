I recently called Spark, when our voice line was bad to get repaired.. our ADSL Was ok, only gets 10mb down

The have said they can now supply unlimited wireless broadband, last time we were classes as rural, it was expensive and limited with data. so good news

I still want to add a external aerial, and I am wondering if I would get stock modem from Spark? or get something better?

So who knows of a better compatible modem, with voice, and able to add a good external antenna?

Thanks