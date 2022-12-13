Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNew ISP: Zeronet
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74825 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#302703 13-Dec-2022 08:52
Press release:

 

 

●    Zeronet is New Zealand’s ﬁrst sustainable internet service provider
●    Five trees planted in New Zealand for every customer that signs up
●    Zeronet oﬃces and infrastructure powered by solar
●    All carbon emissions oﬀset by Zeronet
●    Working towards ‘carbon-zero’ certiﬁcation with local envirocare organisation Toitū

 

With 4 billion kilograms of CO2 emitted from electricity production in New Zealand each year and the average website producing almost two grams of C02 per page view, it’s now time Kiwis realised the environmental impact of their online behaviours.

 

Now, for the ﬁrst time, Kiwis will have the opportunity to surf the web sustainably, thanks to new internet service provider, Zeronet.

 

An industry ﬁrst in New Zealand, Zeronet is oﬀering aﬀordable ultra fast Fibre broadband but with the added beneﬁt of helping New Zealand reach its sustainability goals.

 

Zeronet has robust measures in place to ensure all carbon emissions created by the business are oﬀset, including planting ﬁve trees in New Zealand for every new customer that joins the service.

 

Zeronet was founded by three Kiwi entrepreneurs with experience in technology and payments. The trio has combined their expertise with their interest and commitment to working towards a sustainable future to bring the country an unrivalled internet oﬀering that will see customers automatically do better by the planet when they make the switch to Zeronet.

 

Zeronet Group Chairman Karim Hussona says, “It’s simple really: Zeronet is oﬀering ultra fast broadband, but with the added beneﬁt of helping the environment. Our customers will feel great while surﬁng the web knowing that they are doing so in a sustainable way.”

 

“The traditional method for organisations to attain carbon neutral status is by purchasing carbon credits to oﬀset their emissions. We go a step further by investing directly in projects that sequester carbon and oﬀset our own emissions. We will plant over 200,000 trees over the next 5 years and, through our sister company Rahiko, have installed large scale solar arrays that are the ﬁrst to be certiﬁed by NZECS to generate renewable energy certiﬁcates”

 

Hussona, alongside Paul Carter (CFO and founder) and Dave Spicer (founder), are long-term friends and colleagues who have worked together previously in telecommunications and ﬁntech businesses. Their sound knowledge and varied career expertise is allowing them to break boundaries in the cluttered Fibre broadband market in New Zealand.
 
Hussona says, “We are thrilled to be bringing sustainable internet to New Zealand. A lot of Kiwis won’t even realise they’re producing C02 when they are online, so not only are we raising awareness of the issue with the launch of Zeronet, we’re doing something tangible about it.”

 

With big plans to have less impact on the environment, Zeronet is well on its way to achieving
‘carbon-zero status’ in 2023, a milestone guaranteed to be another industry ﬁrst locally. The business is working with Kiwi envirocare organisation Toitū as part of the certiﬁcation process and will adhere to its strict guidelines to ensure enough carbon credits are earned to secure the sought-after ‘carbon-zero’ veriﬁcation.

 

Zeronet General Manager Nicholas Keegan says, “We have been working hard to bank more than suﬃcient carbon credits to launch the business. And while we’re a new brand in the market, we have robust plans in place to over-deliver on our carbon credit goals. We’re of course looking forward to reaching ‘carbon-zero’ status with Toitū, but our real goal is to go one step further and become ‘carbon-positive’ certiﬁed.”

 

WIth internet packages starting at the very competitive price of $59.99, Zeronet is standing true to its “same great internet, but with less impact on the planet’’ brand purpose.

 

“We really are oﬀering the same service at the same price,” continues Keegan. “The internet has become a fundamental part of our day-to-day life, and we want it to be easy for Kiwis to make the change to our service so they can start having a positive impact on the planet right away.

 

“We are passionate about combating climate change and reducing our carbon footprint, and our collective backgrounds in forestry and solar means we have the power to do something good for the planet and something good for New Zealanders.”

 

Kiwis can now make the switch to Zeronet by heading to www.zeronet.co.nz. Packages start at $59.99 per month and ﬁve trees will be planted for every new customer that signs up.

 




Groucho
457 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3009359 13-Dec-2022 10:14
Have had a look at zeronet.co.nz for curiosity sake.  I see in the offer summaries for modems available they have "Built-in Wi-Fi" for $0.00.

 

"Use the built-in Wi-Fi on your compatible Chorus RGW ONT. Built-in Wi-Fi is only available in Chorus Fibre areas."

 

This would be the first time I've seen or heard of Chorus opening up the wifi on their Nokia ONTs?

antoniosk
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3009425 13-Dec-2022 10:59
If true that’s a good option to have. It won’t cover 100% of home setups but anything that is bigger than zero and can deflect sending more plastic out has to be positive




danfaulknor
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3009435 13-Dec-2022 11:34
RGW mode ONTs with Wifi has always been available (since the Type 300 ONT) just not many RSPs use it




