Bit of an odd issue here - got a client moving into a new (for them) building. Their ISP (Vodafone) have sent them a router, and as far as Vodafone are concerned, Fibre should be installed. When the address is put into Chorus's address checker, they advise a 500/500 Fibre plan is active. But there is no ONT, only what you see in the below image. I think that is a mounting block for a 300 series ONT? We are thinking the previous tenant has taken the ONT.

Client has been on hold for 4 hours with Vodafone, then their phone went flat, they emailed Vodafone with no response, and have been to a Vodafone store, store advises they can't help other then telling the client they can see they've emailed, but there is no response to that email. Pretty standard Vodafone unfortunately.

Any ideas what the best course of action here is? I'm thinking get the landlord to get in touch with the previous tenant & try & get the ONT back as a first port of call, but it would probably still need Chorus to reinstall it, assuming there is likely to be some damaged cabling.

Thanks!