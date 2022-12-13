Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandMissing ONT - best course of action?
wratterus

1597 posts

Uber Geek


#302708 13-Dec-2022 14:53
Bit of an odd issue here - got a client moving into a new (for them) building. Their ISP (Vodafone) have sent them a router, and as far as Vodafone are concerned, Fibre should be installed. When the address is put into Chorus's address checker, they advise a 500/500 Fibre plan is active. But there is no ONT, only what you see in the below image. I think that is a mounting block for a 300 series ONT? We are thinking the previous tenant has taken the ONT.

 

Client has been on hold for 4 hours with Vodafone, then their phone went flat, they emailed Vodafone with no response, and have been to a Vodafone store, store advises they can't help other then telling the client they can see they've emailed, but there is no response to that email. Pretty standard Vodafone unfortunately. 

 

Any ideas what the best course of action here is? I'm thinking get the landlord to get in touch with the previous tenant & try & get the ONT back as a first port of call, but it would probably still need Chorus to reinstall it, assuming there is likely to be some damaged cabling. 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

wellygary
6931 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009513 13-Dec-2022 15:00
That certainly looks like a 300 series mounting bracket.... but I can't see the pigtail??  plus its possible the (now)  exposed plug has suffered dust contamination....

 

You are likely going to need a Chorus site visit, but you'll need to order through VF ( which will involve more call centres...urg)

 

Try the previous tenant via the landlord,

 

But given they took it, I'm not sure they would know what to look for even if you told them they should have let it 

hsvhel
849 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3009515 13-Dec-2022 15:02
There might be some info here

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=281173

 

seems you are missing some of it

 

 

wratterus

1597 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009516 13-Dec-2022 15:02
Thanks - apparently the previous tenant didn't have Fibre installed & said it was like this the whole time they were there - so maybe the previous previous tenant. Think the client will have to wait on Vodafone. 

