Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus installed fibre - can ONT be used as router
dyllos

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303289 30-Jan-2023 10:48
Send private message quote this post

Hi, nice to find this nz based forum

 

 

 

We just had chorus install fibre into the house and they put in a Model Type 300 ONT. It has LAN ports and wifi aerial, so I am hoping for sake of the planet that another router/modem is NOT needed to get an internet connection? Can people confirm if they have been able to get internet through an ISP with just this ONT box? And if so, through which ISP(s)? if it's not possible, why is such a box with all this tech in it, not being used to its full potential? (Chorus bangs on about being planet conscious)...

 

 

 

Thanks

Create new topic
wellygary
6997 posts

Uber Geek


  #3029341 30-Jan-2023 10:53
Send private message quote this post

No, 

 

The 300 ONT has no DHCP ability so cannot handle multiple devices, 

 

I think the 400 has the capability, but not sure if any ISPs are using it as a RGW... 

 

EDIT: it does appear the 300 can do DHCP... but again not sure how many use it as an RGW

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
St1ick
201 posts

Master Geek


  #3029344 30-Jan-2023 10:55
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

 

 

I know that zeronet will allow you to use the Chorus ONT's wifi but am not sure on zeronet's performance.

 

 

dyllos

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3029345 30-Jan-2023 10:58
Send private message quote this post

So, if one ISP can use the ONT, then can't ALL of them??



St1ick
201 posts

Master Geek


  #3029348 30-Jan-2023 11:03
Send private message quote this post

dyllos:

So, if one ISP can use the ONT, then can't ALL of them??


I'm pretty sure they can, they just choose not to :(

insane
3155 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3029349 30-Jan-2023 11:03
Send private message quote this post

dyllos:

So, if one ISP can use the ONT, then can't ALL of them??



It's available for all ISPs, but many will chose not to do it for several good reasons. But in certain situations, it's fine.

You'll likely get better support and options and wifi coverage if you choose to use the ISP supplied router.

dyllos

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3029351 30-Jan-2023 11:05
Send private message quote this post

IT seems like such a waste of resources to have to get another router when the fibre router can/has the required functionality... why would an ISP NOT use it a gateway?? are they just ignorant or may there be another reason??

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 