Hi, nice to find this nz based forum
We just had chorus install fibre into the house and they put in a Model Type 300 ONT. It has LAN ports and wifi aerial, so I am hoping for sake of the planet that another router/modem is NOT needed to get an internet connection? Can people confirm if they have been able to get internet through an ISP with just this ONT box? And if so, through which ISP(s)? if it's not possible, why is such a box with all this tech in it, not being used to its full potential? (Chorus bangs on about being planet conscious)...
Thanks