I'm in the process of helping a rural friend get better VDSL. 4G where they are is rubbish.

They've got a Telecom branded ETP with weird 3 "wing" screw heads. Any hints on how to open it?

Also, I've bought a tone tracker tool to trace their cables. Will I break anything / upset anyone if I connect it directly to cabling that may still be connected to the PSTN?

The only ETP I can find is on a shed and the main house's phone cable pops straight out of the ground with no ETP in sight...