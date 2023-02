@trak The Pixel 7 Pro supports 2x2 WiFi 6E. The latest MacBook also supports 2x2 6E. You'll be still limited...

If you read that link I sent you:

MOST client devices today are stuck at 2×2 MIMO: As can be seen from the tables (right), most client devices today are STILL only 2×2 MIMO. Why haven't devices switched to 4×4? Because (1) there is (currently) no compelling need for that speed today (there is no app that 'requires' 400 Mbps to function) and more importantly (2) the increased speed is not worth the tradeoff in greatly reduced run time for battery powered devices. Supporting 4×4 MIMO takes a lot more power, and for battery powered devices, runtime is FAR more important. You will see the spec sheets for many modern phones that MIMO is 4×4, but look closely and notice that this is for cellular, not Wi-Fi. However, of note is that many (non-Apple) Wi-Fi 6/6E devices support 160-MHz channels (HE160), which instantly doubles throughput vs Wi-Fi 5 using 80-MHz channels (VHT80). So speed is increasing dramatically via wider channels, not increased MIMO levels.

Hence why it is a total waste of money, you're not going to see anything that router can offer as mobile devices (especially) favor battery savings instead. You also have to remember, many of us on here work in this industry. This is not gaslighting, this is letting you know the truth and allowing you to make a more informed decision.

You're not going to get confirmation bias around here. If you're dead set on buying that router then go ahead. But it also would be nice to know what you're attempting to accomplish in order to help you make the right choice.

Also, you linked a $1000 router and state "you're not looking for a pro router" so mention what you are actually looking for?