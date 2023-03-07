What are you wanting to achieve here?

1) Hyperfibre involves a new ONT.

2) Moving back will get you an ONT change back to one of the standard ONT's as you're not on XGSPON.

It doesn't use PPPoE, but honestly don't go with the "purple" provider who claim to be the fastest for it. There is Quic (https://quic.nz) who seem to be pretty good around here (thread here - I am not personally using them though) but for the majority of people Hyperfibre just isn't worth the extra cost. Gigabit broadband in NZ is incredibly good especially for the price.

Lastly, you need equipment that supports it so the cost really adds up.