Hi, I've got a few questions about hyperfibre that I'm sure someone here will know the answer to.
1. If I get hyperfibre and the upgraded Nokia ONT, then what happens if later I decide to move back to a standard 1gbps connection? E.g. What if I have hyperfibre, then I move to an ISP which doesn't support Hyperfibre on a standard UFB plan? Would I need to have the old-fashioned ONT installed again, and move back to a PPPoE connection?
2. It seems from the photos that I will end up with a new ONT AND the Nokia router, so essentially 2 ONT's, is that right?
3. And finally, it is safe to assume that hyperfibre doesn't use PPPoE?
Thanks