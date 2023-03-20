I was on MyRepublic but switched to Spark since it was a staff benefit (losing Hyperfibre in the process). I'm about to leave my current employer so Hyperfibre is on the cards again. I have 10GbE at home in my lab, and generally enjoyed 2000/2000. I'm going to be hosting a couple of project websites and we are a geeked out household with scores of wired and wireless devices, so tend to benefit from it. Super suprised that after all this time the main ISPs still don't have Hyperfibre. It's been years!

As far as I'm aware the only options are MyRepublic and Orcon. I saw in the other thread Voyager is jumping on board. Any news on that one?

Final question for extra points... the Nokia ONT; does it have a backup battery? I recall the installer saying that's why they are big and heavy. Something to do with VOIP and needing to be able to make emergency calls. But everytime I unplug my ONT the internet seems to cycle.