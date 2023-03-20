Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandHyperfibre 2023 - Glacial ISP Uptake
squareeyes123

13 posts

Geek


#303921 20-Mar-2023 13:44
Send private message quote this post

I was on MyRepublic but switched to Spark since it was a staff benefit (losing Hyperfibre in the process). I'm about to leave my current employer so Hyperfibre is on the cards again. I have 10GbE at home in my lab, and generally enjoyed 2000/2000. I'm going to be hosting a couple of project websites and we are a geeked out household with scores of wired and wireless devices, so tend to benefit from it. Super suprised that after all this time the main ISPs still don't have Hyperfibre. It's been years!

 

As far as I'm aware the only options are MyRepublic and Orcon. I saw in the other thread Voyager is jumping on board. Any news on that one?

 

Final question for extra points... the Nokia ONT; does it have a backup battery? I recall the installer saying that's why they are big and heavy. Something to do with VOIP and needing to be able to make emergency calls. But everytime I unplug my ONT the internet seems to cycle.

Create new topic
danfaulknor
813 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3052347 20-Mar-2023 13:53
Send private message quote this post

A few "non-large" ISPs (like us) do Hyperfibre as well. We even do BGP for a couple of our homelab customers (mostly just for fun)

 

You can go here and select Hyperfibre to get a full list

 

 

 

No battery backup (built in), but I believe it has the option for one to be added, though I don't think it's actually in use in NZ...




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
gehenna
7613 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3052352 20-Mar-2023 14:03
Send private message quote this post

I don't blame ISPs for not wanting to have a product in their suite that would only be taken up by a handful of consumers.

CYaBro
3925 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3052354 20-Mar-2023 14:04
Send private message quote this post

Check out Quic Broadband.

 

They do a 2Gb Hyperfibre plan now.

 

Use my referral link if you like and the promo code to get the $29 setup fee for free.

 

https://account.quic.nz/refer/243257

 

Promo Code: R243257EQH7FD



richms
25907 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3052356 20-Mar-2023 14:08
Send private message quote this post

What other thread has voyager jumping on?




Richard rich.ms

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11471 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3052360 20-Mar-2023 14:15
Send private message quote this post

Uptake has been slow because it is sorta a niche here in NZ given Gigabit Broadband is actually crazy good both for price and performance. I'd love a little more upstream, but otherwise for me as a power user Gigabit is totally fine. We're years ahead of some other countries with our broadband offerings.

 

I'd suggest checking out Quic too. I'm not with them but just from what others have said about them (and also talking to some of their staff members) they have a solid network and are more geared towards those who do have home labs. However just note they're only PPPoE currently (but may allow IPoE soon).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2170 posts

Uber Geek


  #3052361 20-Mar-2023 14:22
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

What other thread has voyager jumping on?

 

 

I'm sure I've read it on here too, but Hyperfibre was "in the near future" in the e-mail sent out to customers last year advising them of the price increase.

squareeyes123

13 posts

Geek


  #3052364 20-Mar-2023 14:26
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

What other thread has voyager jumping on?

 

 

 

 

This one



richms
25907 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3052375 20-Mar-2023 14:45
Send private message quote this post

Nothing happened on that thread and no commitment to it happening.

 

I will have to upgrade a hell of a lot of stuff to use it, and as I only ran OM3 multimode to use my gigabit SFP's I may have to look at replacing that with some singlemode since thats what all the faster stuff seems to need.




Richard rich.ms

SirHumphreyAppleby
2170 posts

Uber Geek


  #3052386 20-Mar-2023 15:22
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

I will have to upgrade a hell of a lot of stuff to use it, and as I only ran OM3 multimode to use my gigabit SFP's I may have to look at replacing that with some singlemode since thats what all the faster stuff seems to need.

 

 

OM3 will do 10gb. SFP+ module prices are comparable to single mode at that speed.

 

The fibre is probably the least expensive part of any run, so a switch to single mode would be my preference if practicable.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 