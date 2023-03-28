Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNew second hand modem wanted
beenz

567 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#304014 28-Mar-2023 15:28
Hello 

 

I am using fibre 5G with Trustpower but my modem is an old VF ultra hub modem which is not performing well.

 

I want to get a 2nd hand one from Trademe  but not sure what to buy.

 

Any help appreciated please.

 

Thanks

Linux
9692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3055861 28-Mar-2023 15:39
What is Fibre 5G? You are either on one or the other

beenz

567 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3055864 28-Mar-2023 15:45
I am on Fibre

Linux
9692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#3055865 28-Mar-2023 15:48
Even more confusion are you on SparkNZ or Trustpower? You have posted this in the Spark forum but mention VodafoneNZ

But saying you are on Trustpower



beenz

567 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3055866 28-Mar-2023 15:52
I am on trustpower...................was not sure were to post.

 

Dont worry if you cant help me

jonb
1698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3055867 28-Mar-2023 15:52
Trustpower should give you a new Eero 6 - I have one of them and they are really good.

 

If you have been with them more than 12 months already, see if you can re-sign to a new 12 month contract for them to send you one for free?

 

If you do get an Eero6 from TradeMe instead it should just get settings automatically when you connect it (most of the ones on TradeMe are ex-Trustpower modems)

Linux
9692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3055869 28-Mar-2023 15:56
beenz:

 

I am on trustpower...................was not sure were to post.

 

Dont worry if you cant help me

 

 

@beenz Then I would of posted in ' New Zealand Broadband ' 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49

 

Have you spoken to Trustpower about getting a new Router?

Spyware
3171 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3055891 28-Mar-2023 16:31
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/routers-firewalls/listing/4060454731

 

You can't go wrong for $1.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Linux
9692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3055895 28-Mar-2023 16:34
Fritzbox great bit of kit

