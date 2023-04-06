Hello.

Before I start, I apologize in advance if this ends up in the wrong topic or if it does not make much sense. If you can see the upload time (12:04-05am), hopefully you can understand.



For some background into this issue, I had a fibre box / ONT installed at my address on Monday by Chorus. After waiting for it to be activated (which in itself took a day for us to find out had to happen, as the Chorus staff did not inform us of this), I contacted Spark about placing an order for a fibre plan, as it states on their website that they will organize an installation date for the ONT. After about an entire day of messaging them, they placed an order for the fibre plan and a new modem, as the one we have now is fibre-compatible but cannot handle speeds higher than 100mbps. That was yesterday.



Today I contacted them requesting that that order be canceled as I intend to go to our local Spark store tomorrow and purchase a new modem myself. However while doing this, I was informed by the customer service rep I was (and currently am still, their response times are certainly on the slower side. It's been 3 hours now) talking to that "there are no suitable ports available to activate the fibre connection". I have absolutely no idea what this means, and they have stated that I now need another ONT installed. I do not understand why, as this current one is only a few days old, and appears to be entirely functional.



This is all the information I can provide, as I currently have no idea what is/has happened and why. Can somebody please help me understand this?