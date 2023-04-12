After waiting 4 months for fibre to be installed (that's another story), it was finally done on the 14th of March.

However the installer said there is an issue at the exchange or somewhere that is affecting new installs in the area.

We don't have a copper line to use as a backup either so we are still without any internet service 4 weeks later.

Chorus says there is a fault in the FFP and have known about it from a couple of weeks before our install. They will not give a timeframe for resolution.

Communication with Chorus is impossible as it all has to go through the ISP who can only ask Chorus for updates. The updates we get back from Chorus take days and are useless.

Is there anything I can do to get Chorus actually fix it?

Can anyone here help?