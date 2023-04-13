Hello Geekzoners,
I recently moved into a new build rental and have just got the ONT box installed. I'm having trouble figuring out the best setup. My usual googling couldn't find the right answer.
The ONT box is in the garage, with ethernet cables going to each room.
If I put the router in the garage I can have ethernet in the rooms but no WiFi.
If I put the router in the house I can have WiFi but no ethernet.
What is the best and ideally cheapest way to have both?
The current router is an ASUS AX3000
Thanks!