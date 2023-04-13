You are have just wandered into the joys of a spec house with “just good enough” wiring...

You are going to need more hardware, either a basic switch, or another wifi point

How many cable runs are there to the main rooms in the house?

Are there any rooms that have two cables that go to Ethernet port close to each other.....??

If you have a double run room then hard wire that ethernet cable into the ONT and put your modem/router in that room, the use the second cable to run a feed out from the modem router heading back to the ONT cabinet, install a switch and wire up all the other rooms..

If here is no double run rooms, then put the modem/router next to the ONT and turn off the wifi, install a wifi point in a room in the house that gives you good household coverage...

The 3rd most expensive option is to just install the router at the ONT and then just go wifi mesh from a point in the house