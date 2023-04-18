mrmivec69:

The reason why the copper connection they cannot give a date is Chorus have done a stop-sell of all new copper connections in areas where there is fiber. There is an exception when the fiber install date exceeds 14 days, the RSP needs to manually escalate and provide a fibre order number to get this done.

In otherwards it cannot be done by automation, I would let them go through their escalation process to get you a temporary copper connection. Last one I did was 3 days for copper to be switched on.