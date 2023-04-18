Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Temporary Wireless Options
mrmivec69

62 posts

Master Geek


#304257 18-Apr-2023 12:59
Hi Everyone,

 

 

 

I am moving house in 4 days, the new house does not have fibre so Chorus is booked in to install it in a couple of weeks. In the mean time I need internet access for work and little bit of streaming in the evening. 

 

 

 

So far 2degress and skinny both wont provide a temporary mobile connection only a copper connection and they cant give a date for the copper connection to be activated. The gist of it is I waited way to long to organise internet and now need to find a quick way to get connected using 4/5g.

 

 

 

Any advice would be appreciated, I am thinking the easiest would be to buy a sim card and a data plan then purchase a 4g modem. Or would it make more sense to just sign up for mobile broadband and just pay the disconnection fee when im done with it?

BarTender
3467 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3064933 18-Apr-2023 13:02
If you can get Skinny Wireless broadband that can be setup on the spot assuming there is capacity at that address and Skinny is happy to provision it there. Without needing a contract from memory just $200 or whatever to buy the router.




nztim
2594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3064934 18-Apr-2023 13:10
The reason why the copper connection they cannot give a date is Chorus have done a stop-sell of all new copper connections in areas where there is fiber. There is an exception when the fiber install date exceeds 14 days, the RSP needs to manually escalate and provide a fibre order number to get this done.

 

In otherwards it cannot be done by automation, I would let them go through their escalation process to get you a temporary copper connection. Last one I did was 3 days for copper to be switched on. 

 

 

 

 

 

 




mrmivec69

62 posts

Master Geek


  #3064935 18-Apr-2023 13:10
Unfortunately they don’t service the area. Do you know if a pay monthly sim will work in a 4g router? 



mrmivec69

62 posts

Master Geek


  #3064937 18-Apr-2023 13:13
nztim:

 

The reason why the copper connection they cannot give a date is Chorus have done a stop-sell of all new copper connections in areas where there is fiber. There is an exception when the fiber install date exceeds 14 days, the RSP needs to manually escalate and provide a fibre order number to get this done.

 

In otherwards it cannot be done by automation, I would let them go through their escalation process to get you a temporary copper connection. Last one I did was 3 days for copper to be switched on. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thats what I was thinking but I need it for work on Saturday so I cant risk it not being done in time. Apparently my house can have fibre installed in one visit, I have never heard of this, how likely is it that they will do the install in one visit?

nztim
2594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3064938 18-Apr-2023 13:13
mrmivec69:

 

Unfortunately they don’t service the area. Do you know if a pay monthly sim will work in a 4g router? 

 

 

That means there is now enough tower capacity in the area don't do this.




nztim
2594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3064940 18-Apr-2023 13:15
mrmivec69:

 

Thats what I was thinking but I need it for work on Saturday so I cant risk it not being done in time. Apparently my house can have fibre installed in one visit, I have never heard of this, how likely is it that they will do the install in one visit?

 

 

Assuming there is no issues then yes.




wellygary
7123 posts

Uber Geek


  #3064946 18-Apr-2023 13:31
nztim:

 

mrmivec69:

 

Thats what I was thinking but I need it for work on Saturday so I cant risk it not being done in time. Apparently my house can have fibre installed in one visit, I have never heard of this, how likely is it that they will do the install in one visit?

 

 

Assuming there is no issues then yes.

 

 

Yeah, this is a thing, 

 

When Chorus came round to scope our install the guy said "yip no probs" and then installed it in a couple of hours, 

 

(standard overhead drop, but then into a duct under the house to the back office where out house ethernet wiring hubs back to) 



quickymart
10182 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3064953 18-Apr-2023 13:44
Depends on the address as to whether it would actually be completed in a day, however.

 

How does the existing (non-connected) copper line enter the property? Aerial or underground?

 

While you're waiting, could you up the amount of data on your phone and tether it that way?

