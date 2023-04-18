mrmivec69:

Hi Everyone,
I am moving house in 4 days, the new house does not have fibre so Chorus is booked in to install it in a couple of weeks. In the mean time I need internet access for work and little bit of streaming in the evening.
So far 2degress and skinny both wont provide a temporary mobile connection only a copper connection and they cant give a date for the copper connection to be activated. The gist of it is I waited way to long to organise internet and now need to find a quick way to get connected using 4/5g.
Any advice would be appreciated, I am thinking the easiest would be to buy a sim card and a data plan then purchase a 4g modem. Or would it make more sense to just sign up for mobile broadband and just pay the disconnection fee when im done with it?