Hi everyone.



I have a client for whom those who make decisions have decided they don't like Huawei (This is likely political but who knows, could be old fashioned paranoia).



They are on Enable Fibre in Christchurch.

Enable have said they won't offer any other ONT.

I vaguely remember hearing stories of people using Fibre SFP modules in switches in place of the ONT but I think that was a Chorus connection or might have been the old dark fibre with Enable not GPON.

How much more than a Fibre Transceiver is the ONT?? I imagine there is authentication involved at the very least.



I think they're nuts as obviously support is a lot easier when you are using vendor supplied gear but I thought I'd ask the question.