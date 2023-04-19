Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandUser Supplied and managed ONT
mobiusnz

342 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304274 19-Apr-2023 14:10
Hi everyone.

I have a client for whom those who make decisions have decided they don't like Huawei (This is likely political but who knows, could be old fashioned paranoia). 

They are on Enable Fibre in Christchurch.

 

Enable have said they won't offer any other ONT.

 

I vaguely remember hearing stories of people using Fibre SFP modules in switches in place of the ONT but I think that was a Chorus connection or might have been the old dark fibre with Enable not GPON.

 

How much more than a Fibre Transceiver is the ONT?? I imagine there is authentication involved at the very least.

I think they're nuts as obviously support is a lot easier when you are using vendor supplied gear but I thought I'd ask the question.

 

 




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

Jase2985
12091 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3065584 19-Apr-2023 14:16
Chorus were talking about it but i dont know if they actually implemented it, but chorus use nokia gear anyways.

 

Your stuck with what the LFC offers really.

BarTender
3468 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3065588 19-Apr-2023 14:19
There is nothing that you can do about it.

 

Tell your customer they are being irrational and the only hardware vendor in the Enable LFC area is Huawei and there is no ability to swap out the ONT for something different. As it is all supplied, managed and ultimately owned by Enable. Also that if they were able to find an Enable supplied SFP ONT for many thousands that Enable should rightfully charge them for. The other end of the UFB connection is going into a Huawei OLT. So other than not having a single box on their premises there is still a full Huawei stack behind it.

 

If they don't want to use a Huawei ONT they can move their whole business to somewhere other than Christchurch or Hamilton as Ultra Fast Fibre (UFF) also use Huawei up there. As I don't think Chorus supply any UFB in the Christchurch LFC area even if you wanted them to.




Andib
1266 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3065591 19-Apr-2023 14:21
Your only option for not using the Enable supplied Huawei ONT would be moving off GPON to traditional P2P fibre where you have more options (Chorus, One etc.) to choose from.




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11581 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3065592 19-Apr-2023 14:22
Some areas in Christchurch have both Enable and Chorus availability else you're stuck with Huawei for the ONT.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Zeusssy
29 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3065596 19-Apr-2023 14:31
BS4 with enable from memory is usually delivered on a cisco for the UNI if you want RJ45, else at bs4 you can request a glass only UNI. 
Or as others have mentioned, p2p/DFAS through any of the big 3 telcos, maybe others too. Then do whatever you want on it though it complicates quickly since I assume they really only want internet access (price skyrockets too for installs like this).
Depending where in Christchurch, there are pockets that can consume chorus and so Nokia, but thats area dependent. 

mobiusnz

342 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3065598 19-Apr-2023 14:32
BarTender:

 

There is nothing that you can do about it.

 

Tell your customer they are being irrational and the only hardware vendor in the Enable LFC area is Huawei and there is no ability to swap out the ONT for something different. As it is all supplied, managed and ultimately owned by Enable. Also that if they were able to find an Enable supplied SFP ONT for many thousands that Enable should rightfully charge them for. The other end of the UFB connection is going into a Huawei OLT. So other than not having a single box on their premises there is still a full Huawei stack behind it.

 

If they don't want to use a Huawei ONT they can move their whole business to somewhere other than Christchurch or Hamilton as Ultra Fast Fibre (UFF) also use Huawei up there. As I don't think Chorus supply any UFB in the Christchurch LFC area even if you wanted them to.

 



You make a very good point - I'll dump it down for them that the platform is Huawei based so even if the COULD get a different ONT it is linking to Huawei equipment at the other end of their piece of Fibre so if they think Huawei is spying on NZ Businesses they are sitting at the core of the network so the little white box on the wall means nothing. Which technically speaking is true.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

wellygary
7129 posts

Uber Geek


  #3065600 19-Apr-2023 14:34
What XGS-ONT do Enable use for Hyperfibre?? is it still Huawei? or a Nokia like Chorus



MaxineN
Max
1186 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3065606 19-Apr-2023 14:41
wellygary:

 

What XGS-ONT do Enable use for Hyperfibre?? is it still Huawei? or a Nokia like Chorus

 

 

 

 

Also Huawei.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

