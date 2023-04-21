open for recommendations
what do you guys think of this one:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1451/MikroTik-S53UG5HaxD2HaxD-TCEG18-EA-Chateau-LTE18-a
Are you using it as a wireless access point only? Because if you are getting hyperfibre this router won't use the full capacity available on your connection.
i doube many will recommend a wifi router to you
most will recommend a router and several access points.
