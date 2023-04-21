Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wifi Router recommendations for Hyperfibre
#304289 21-Apr-2023 08:43
open for recommendations

 

what do you guys think of this one:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1451/MikroTik-S53UG5HaxD2HaxD-TCEG18-EA-Chateau-LTE18-a 

  #3066367 21-Apr-2023 08:46
Are you using it as a wireless access point only? Because if you are getting hyperfibre this router won't use the full capacity available on your connection.




  #3066371 21-Apr-2023 08:54
No, that is a LTE router. Again, you’ve got another thread with recommendations and plenty of advice that you abandoned. You never have explained your budget or anything but keep chucking random routers at us hoping we’ll give you an answer for Hyperfibre.

What devices are you connecting and also what are you wanting to achieve?




  #3066373 21-Apr-2023 09:02
i doube many will recommend a wifi router to you

 

most will recommend a router and several access points.



  #3066375 21-Apr-2023 09:04
Also, what is your budget?




