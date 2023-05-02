kiwifidget

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandWireless internet options for small community group??
#304422 2-May-2023 14:21
Hi, 

 

I belong to a non-profit community group (genealogy) which holds monthly meetings with an average of 25 attendees.

 

Our meetings are designed to be a combination of research and education.

 

Internet connectivity is thus a primary requirement.

 

I've been asked to look into wireless broadband options to reduce dependence on others' internet connections.

 

The regular wireless broadband plans offered by Spark, One, 2D etc seem attractive but are not supposed to be taken from one location to another willy nilly is that right?

 

Also, can you have one installed at a location that already has its own wired internet connection? eg sharing a premise with another club.

 

I checked out Wireless Nation's offering but that is a bit spendy. Anything else similar but cheaper?

 

Thanks.

 

Edit: I think maybe Spark has a portable broadband solution but their site is down at the moment, so if anyone knows anything about that...




  #3070489 2-May-2023 14:37
What is your typical data usage?... Is it daily, weekly monthly meetings 

 

If you are moving sites frequently then fixed wireless is probbably not going to work for you 

 

A regular rollover pre pay mobile plan and a 4/5G hot spot might be the easiest option, with 25 people a couple of bucks per meeting gives you north of $50 a month to play with...

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3070519 2-May-2023 14:55
Spark have the basic 40GB option which is pretty cheap & I think portable. Depending on data usage requirements, that might be quite a good option. 

