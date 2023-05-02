kiwifidget

Hi,

I belong to a non-profit community group (genealogy) which holds monthly meetings with an average of 25 attendees.

Our meetings are designed to be a combination of research and education.

Internet connectivity is thus a primary requirement.

I've been asked to look into wireless broadband options to reduce dependence on others' internet connections.

The regular wireless broadband plans offered by Spark, One, 2D etc seem attractive but are not supposed to be taken from one location to another willy nilly is that right?

Also, can you have one installed at a location that already has its own wired internet connection? eg sharing a premise with another club.

I checked out Wireless Nation's offering but that is a bit spendy. Anything else similar but cheaper?

Thanks.

Edit: I think maybe Spark has a portable broadband solution but their site is down at the moment, so if anyone knows anything about that...