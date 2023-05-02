Is it just me or has the amount of general email spam rocketed up? I seem to be getting buried by offers ranging from air fryers to Russian wives lately.
Normally the email (hotmail, gmail) spam filters pick these off, bot not lately.
No increase I have noticed to my gmail
Haven't noticed much difference with my personal email hosted at Fastmail. Checking my old personal Gmail shows a steady stream of spam daily. Microsoft O365 at work is pretty spam free although the filter can be a bit too good at times--I do have to check my spam folder quite often. It was the same at my previous employer who also used O365.
Since about 6 months ago I have noticed a huge increase in the amount of spam coming into my outlook.com inbox, It literally just started one day and no amount of me reporting it seems to really help, probably get around 2-5 a day into my main inbox, when it might have been one a month before the avalanche started.
I had hoped it might sort itself out but unfortunately hasn't got any better