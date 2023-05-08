Friend lives out in rural South Auckland (Near Pukekohe) and lives on 4Mbps ADSL - which he had to run himself from the road down a long shared drive.

Wireless options - expensive as he is (or would like to be) a reasonably heavy user at times.

Mobile/cellular - no/extremely poor coverage

Fiber - haha

Starlink - not available for his area (W.T.F)

Poor sod can't cop a break when it comes to internet connectivity...... if he is at home alone, he can game and watch Netflix etc quite happily. The second another device connects, everything goes to crap. Buffer and lag city.

A farm property behind his has fiber as their main entrance is on a main road. He is tempted to go see them and setup a direct Wifi link..... :)

One day, he may experience above 4Mbps, but until then, a friend waits..... for his download to finish.