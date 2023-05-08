Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rural blackhole syndrome

#304483 8-May-2023 08:53
Friend lives out in rural South Auckland (Near Pukekohe) and lives on 4Mbps ADSL - which he had to run himself from the road down a long shared drive.

 

Wireless options - expensive as he is (or would like to be) a reasonably heavy user at times.

 

Mobile/cellular - no/extremely poor coverage

 

Fiber - haha

 

Starlink - not available for his area (W.T.F)

 

 

 

Poor sod can't cop a break when it comes to internet connectivity......  if he is at home alone, he can game and watch Netflix etc quite happily. The second another device connects, everything goes to crap. Buffer and lag city.

 

A farm property behind his has fiber as their main entrance is on a main road. He is tempted to go see them and setup a direct Wifi link..... :)

 

 

 

One day, he may experience above 4Mbps, but until then, a friend waits..... for his download to finish.

 

 




  #3073630 8-May-2023 09:00
I noticed that map on starlink.com seems to update every time there is a launch, saw 3 cells around Pukekohe where there was no availability recently but it is now down to 1 between Pukekohe - Waiuku and Glenbrook.

 
 
 
 

  #3073632 8-May-2023 09:09
Yeah he looked over weekend, and he's still in a no-go zone. 




  #3073637 8-May-2023 09:32
You say no / Little cellular coverage, that will be with a cellphone.

 

Using an external antenna pointing to the tower with greatly improve things.

 

If starlink is a no go then I would be using 4G with two antenna's. 

 

@coffeebaron will probably be better to make that call as he does that all day every day.

 

  #3073641 8-May-2023 09:44
No local WISPS ?

 

That is the best alternative to ADSL if he is a gamer, 4G/Starlink is still terrible latency (not for regular use but for gaming)




  #3073644 8-May-2023 09:54
https://www.wheronet.co.nz/#pricing_ 

 

Their unlimited data is the same as starlink, only if they are in the coverage area.

 

 




