BlakJak: Tenant may not want to move, may not be able to afford to move, why should they turn their lives upside down because a LL fails to obey the law? Enforcement action here needs teeth.

Like I said "I know this is easier said than done"

But if its a critical thing for you tough choices need to be made. Also; its possible they'd be forced to move simply with the landlords selling. This is a risk with renting.