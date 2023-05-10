Caught this off another medium:
https://www.tcf.org.nz/consumers/news/2023-05-09-first-world-problem-when-your-landlord-wont-say-yes-to-fibre/
Worth flagging to people their legal rights. This landlord needs to be taken to tribunal!
From the link
The law is quite straightforward on this matter: Landlords have 21 days to respond to a written request for fibre, and where the install would be free the landlord must allow it unless it would:
These landlords are idiots!
From the article:
Unfortunately in this case the landlords refused to discuss the matter and the customer is unable to connect. Fortunately, Chorus has reinstated the copper line to ensure she has some coverage while we try to find a solution, but what a ridiculous situation to find yourself in.
Good job Chorus on this one.
I know this is easier said than done, but if I were the renter I'd leave and find somewhere that has fiber or allows it to be installed. The landlords are eventually going to find it harder and harder to rent that property. I honestly hope they get to a point where they are forced to install it and it is at their cost. Though suspect if/when that happens they'll sell the property. Either way they're losing on a free investment on their property.
Tenant may not want to move, may not be able to afford to move, why should they turn their lives upside down because a LL fails to obey the law?
Enforcement action here needs teeth.
BlakJak:
Tenant may not want to move, may not be able to afford to move, why should they turn their lives upside down because a LL fails to obey the law?
Enforcement action here needs teeth.
Like I said "I know this is easier said than done"
But if its a critical thing for you tough choices need to be made. Also; its possible they'd be forced to move simply with the landlords selling. This is a risk with renting.
If I was a landlord I would demand where and how its installed (e.g I would not let it get tacked to a fence or a shallow bury across a driveway)
But adding fibre to my property increases its value.
