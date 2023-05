I'm guessing this isn't legit. I received an odd text from 'Chorus' stating the following...

"Hello, you have a current Fibre booking with Chorus, we have a limited number of earlier dates available please reply 'BRING FORWARD' if you are available and one of our team members will call you to rebook a new date. Thank You Chorus. Ref #: ############'

From +642705688148003. The reference number doesn't match any other communication from Chorus.