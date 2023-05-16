Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandDevice blocking on 7590

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12564 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#304570 16-May-2023 08:24
Send private message quote this post

Using the 2D supplied Fritzbox 7590 and implemented its parental options....  Im trying to lock down one of the kids Apple iPhones from being used overnight etc.

 

Found the iPhone, and set the time profile as I wanted it etc, which seemed to be working well.

 

Today though, I notice theres now another iPhone looking device thats appeared on the network. 

 

Is it possible they've found a way around the block......  or would this be a completely different device ? We only have one Apple device in the house, all others are Android and accounted for by looking at the connected device list.....

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
stick
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076580 16-May-2023 08:30
Send private message quote this post

Have you turned off random MAC addresses on the iPhone?




Electric Kiwi referral here  :) 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12564 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076583 16-May-2023 08:39
Send private message quote this post

stick: Have you turned off random MAC addresses on the iPhone?

 

Didnt know it had such a thing :D Im not an Apple user ;) Will check into it, thanks :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

stick
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076586 16-May-2023 08:48
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

stick: Have you turned off random MAC addresses on the iPhone?


Im not an Apple user ;)


 



Yeah same here, I just assumed tbh lol
Apparently you need to disable "Private Address" in the info page of the wifi network on the phone




Electric Kiwi referral here  :) 



Linux
9810 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076587 16-May-2023 08:53
Send private message quote this post

The kid will just use mobile data if WiFi is blocked

Linux
9810 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076588 16-May-2023 08:54
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

stick: Have you turned off random MAC addresses on the iPhone?


Didnt know it had such a thing :D Im not an Apple user ;) Will check into it, thanks :)


 



Not just iPhone related also Android

Wombat1
118 posts

Master Geek


  #3076595 16-May-2023 09:11
Send private message quote this post

You will also need to tick the "Do not allow any new wireless devices" setting in the Wifi Security settings page. Its best to add new devices manually going forward and to let anybody connecting to your wifi know that they need to make sure they switch off Private Wi-Fi Addressing in their wifi settings on their device. 

 

Then go delete all those network devices on your fritzbox with those random addresses so that they cannot connect again.

 

Its getting harder and harder to administer your own network these days. 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12564 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076642 16-May-2023 09:18
Send private message quote this post

Linux: The kid will just use mobile data if WiFi is blocked

 

Not if they dont have mobile data - its a prepay. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12564 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076643 16-May-2023 09:19
Send private message quote this post

Wombat1:

 

You will also need to tick the "Do not allow any new wireless devices" setting in the Wifi Security settings page. Its best to add new devices manually going forward and to let anybody connecting to your wifi know that they need to make sure they switch off Private Wi-Fi Addressing in their wifi settings on their device. 

 

Then go delete all those network devices on your fritzbox with those random addresses so that they cannot connect again.

 

Its getting harder and harder to administer your own network these days. 

 

 

Yeah, might have to start doing that.....  and setup guest network for visitors. Cheers

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

Linux
9810 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076645 16-May-2023 09:20
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

Linux: The kid will just use mobile data if WiFi is blocked


Not if they dont have mobile data - its a prepay. 


 



Data clock?

Wombat1
118 posts

Master Geek


  #3076654 16-May-2023 09:51
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Wombat1:

 

You will also need to tick the "Do not allow any new wireless devices" setting in the Wifi Security settings page. Its best to add new devices manually going forward and to let anybody connecting to your wifi know that they need to make sure they switch off Private Wi-Fi Addressing in their wifi settings on their device. 

 

Then go delete all those network devices on your fritzbox with those random addresses so that they cannot connect again.

 

Its getting harder and harder to administer your own network these days. 

 

 

Yeah, might have to start doing that.....  and setup guest network for visitors. Cheers

 

 

 

 

You cant setup a guest network for your visitors if you are trying to control certain devices on your main network. The devices you trying to control will just enable private wifi and jump to the guest network. I tried it, kids will find a way. 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12564 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076657 16-May-2023 09:56
Send private message quote this post

Linux: 

Data clock?

 

Nope, not on 2D :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12564 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076658 16-May-2023 09:58
Send private message quote this post

Wombat1:

 

 

 

You cant setup a guest network for your visitors if you are trying to control certain devices on your main network. The devices you trying to control will just enable private wifi and jump to the guest network. I tried it, kids will find a way. 

 

 

The Fritz has an option that if a MAC is on the main network it cant join the guest one.

 

So long as I fix her MAC on the phone, shes stuck - can also probably set times the guest network is available.... will have a play later :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

 

Take a Lifesaving Leap with Coastguard

Wombat1
118 posts

Master Geek


  #3076661 16-May-2023 10:04
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Wombat1:

 

 

 

You cant setup a guest network for your visitors if you are trying to control certain devices on your main network. The devices you trying to control will just enable private wifi and jump to the guest network. I tried it, kids will find a way. 

 

 

The Fritz has an option that if a MAC is on the main network it cant join the guest one.

 

So long as I fix her MAC on the phone, shes stuck - can also probably set times the guest network is available.... will have a play later :)

 

 

 

 

My kid quickly worked out that if you "forget the wifi network" in wifi settings you can rejoin the guest network. Private wifi addrsssing is on by default. Just a heads up .....

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11655 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076662 16-May-2023 10:05
Send private message quote this post

One other thing you can do is use NextDNS and set up an Apple Profile on their phone (using their configuration generator). From there you can set up controls within NextDNS itself.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Wombat1
118 posts

Master Geek


  #3076665 16-May-2023 10:10
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

One other thing you can do is use NextDNS and set up an Apple Profile on their phone (using their configuration generator). From there you can set up controls within NextDNS itself.

 

 

Pihole is also useful to do this. Though one has to wonder for how longs its still going to be workable. DNS over https (DoH) is becoming a big thing and making it impossible to read and manipulate the DNS requests. Chrome is already supporting DoH and one has to wonder how long it will be before each app on your phone does the same thing. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 