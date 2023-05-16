Using the 2D supplied Fritzbox 7590 and implemented its parental options.... Im trying to lock down one of the kids Apple iPhones from being used overnight etc.

Found the iPhone, and set the time profile as I wanted it etc, which seemed to be working well.

Today though, I notice theres now another iPhone looking device thats appeared on the network.

Is it possible they've found a way around the block...... or would this be a completely different device ? We only have one Apple device in the house, all others are Android and accounted for by looking at the connected device list.....