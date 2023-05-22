trying to figure out where in the chain is the issue
ONT box turn off turn on, also cycled the router a few times, and changed the cables a few times
ONT - Power solid green, Optical blinking green, LAN1 orange solid
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Just because I am still stuck at work, I will assume this is somewhere inside the Roslyn/Maori Hill area? I see a whole lot of session stops at ~19:45 this evening.
Ive had a chat to one of the lovely people at Chorus I know and passed on some deets, they will have a deeper look now.
Sorry but unfortunately I am not anything to do with the Spark HMB side of the company so I am limited in what I am willing/able to do.
Hopefully there should be an outage created soon. Ill keep an eye out and prod from the side for you.
That would not have been there when this started, ~21:55 was when I got the cheeky email confirmation that there was the something funky happening. About a min later come the actual notification.
wife says facebook says resolved
Batman:
