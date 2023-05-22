Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Fibre outage in Dunedin? [resolved]
Batman

Mad Scientist
28770 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#304635 22-May-2023 20:16
Send private message quote this post

trying to figure out where in the chain is the issue

 

ONT box turn off turn on, also cycled the router a few times, and changed the cables a few times

 

ONT - Power solid green, Optical blinking green, LAN1 orange solid




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic
JoeyNZ
15 posts

Geek


  #3078781 22-May-2023 20:43
Send private message quote this post

Skinny here, but same. Fiber is down for me in Dunedin.

 
 
 
 

Zeusssy
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3078785 22-May-2023 21:06
Send private message quote this post

Just because I am still stuck at work, I will assume this is somewhere inside the Roslyn/Maori Hill area? I see a whole lot of session stops at ~19:45 this evening. 

JoeyNZ
15 posts

Geek


  #3078787 22-May-2023 21:07
Send private message quote this post

Damn, nailed it to the neighborhood! Yep



Zeusssy
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3078797 22-May-2023 21:29
Send private message quote this post

Ive had a chat to one of the lovely people at Chorus I know and passed on some deets, they will have a deeper look now. 
Sorry but unfortunately I am not anything to do with the Spark HMB side of the company so I am limited in what I am willing/able to do. 

Hopefully there should be an outage created soon. Ill keep an eye out and prod from the side for you.

JoeyNZ
15 posts

Geek


  #3078802 22-May-2023 21:30
Send private message quote this post

No worries, thanks for doing that!

Linux
9816 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078808 22-May-2023 22:21
Send private message quote this post

@Batman Did you check the ChorusNZ website?

 

Zeusssy
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3078811 22-May-2023 22:26
Send private message quote this post

That would not have been there when this started, ~21:55 was when I got the cheeky email confirmation that there was the something funky happening. About a min later come the actual notification.



Batman

Mad Scientist
28770 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078819 22-May-2023 22:36
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

@Batman Did you check the ChorusNZ website?

 

 

 

hmm i only checked Spark ... 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman

Mad Scientist
28770 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3078820 22-May-2023 22:36
Send private message quote this post

wife says facebook says resolved




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Zeusssy
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3078821 22-May-2023 22:40
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

wife says facebook says resolved

 



Awesome :) 

Create new topic





