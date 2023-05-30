Using 2D fibre with fritzbox router.
All things working fine until this evening all .co.nz websites no longer able to load.
E.g.
Geekzone.co.nz
Stuff.co.nz
.co.nz websites tested give error messages in chrome and edge such as:
DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN
ERR_FAILED
……server IP address could not be found.
Try:
Checking the connection
ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED
Have power cycled router and then ONT and router.
Only thing I have been doing this evening is moving and packing up furniture etc. Haven’t touched router or ONT settings.
Currently writing this via 5G on mobile.
All non .co.nz websites seem to be working fine on wifi.