I actually suspect something else is going on. I had my monitoring host alert that a bunch of sites were down (couldn't resolve DNS). Corrected by re-configuring that host to use Cloudflare DNS. Note, this isn't on 2degrees.



At 1pm yesterday there was a key rollover for the ac.nz domain and it appears providers are noting some issues with net.nz. I'm seeing issues with co.nz currently on DNS servers unrelated to 2degrees. It should all hopefully be resolved soon if this is the cause: https://status.internetnz.nz/