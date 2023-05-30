Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandCan’t connect to .co.nz domain websites (multiple providers).
Hatch

752 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304711 30-May-2023 00:20
Send private message quote this post

Using 2D fibre with fritzbox router.

All things working fine until this evening all .co.nz websites no longer able to load.

E.g.
Geekzone.co.nz
Stuff.co.nz

.co.nz websites tested give error messages in chrome and edge such as:

DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN

ERR_FAILED

……server IP address could not be found.
Try:

Checking the connection
ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED

Have power cycled router and then ONT and router.

Only thing I have been doing this evening is moving and packing up furniture etc. Haven’t touched router or ONT settings.

Currently writing this via 5G on mobile.

All non .co.nz websites seem to be working fine on wifi.

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
cat
11683 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3081191 30-May-2023 00:33
Send private message quote this post

I actually suspect something else is going on. I had my monitoring host alert that a bunch of sites were down (couldn't resolve DNS). Corrected by re-configuring that host to use Cloudflare DNS. Note, this isn't on 2degrees.

At 1pm yesterday there was a key rollover for the ac.nz domain and it appears providers are noting some issues with net.nz. I'm seeing issues with co.nz currently on DNS servers unrelated to 2degrees. It should all hopefully be resolved soon if this is the cause: https://status.internetnz.nz/ 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
boosacnoodle
552 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3081197 30-May-2023 00:51
Send private message quote this post

I’m on Devoli and facing the same issue. Google.com and Google.com.au okay but google.co.nz no longer working. Geekzome isn’t working either. Having to use One mobile. Appears to be a .NZ issue or some sorts.

kharris
1199 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3081205 30-May-2023 02:13
Send private message quote this post

I’m on one nz (formally Vodafone) and I don’t seem to be able to access .co.nz sites.
Reconfigured devices to use Cloudflare DNS and everything works again.




Kirk

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 