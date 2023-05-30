Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandTuatahi say our church is a business - any cheap business UFB plans?
deadlyllama

1201 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#305715 30-May-2023 13:08
Send private message quote this post

In Wellington, I got my small suburban church on UFB on a residential plan.

 

In Whanganui, Tuatahi's policy is that my small suburban church is a business and must have a business plan.

 

This is ridiculous, we're a charity running on a shoestring.  Having said this, I can't see how I'd get them to change their minds, I've heard others complain about this years ago.

 

As we are running on a shoestring, what options are there around cheap but "business" plans?  I can't find a broadbandcompare/etc equivalent showing business plans.

 

Unfortunately there's no 5G in that suburb yet, otherwise I'd just go to FWA.  We tried FWA at the same church last time I lived here (~2016), on Skinny with the old B315 and it was awful, with unusable VoIP to boot.

Create new topic
dazzanz
156 posts

Master Geek


  #3082384 30-May-2023 13:46
Send private message quote this post

https://www.2degrees.nz/business/farmsource

This was mentioned on cheapies awhile ago, you need a farmsource card but apparently anyone can get one. I’m not sure if it’s cheaper than other options though.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
timmmay
19245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082385 30-May-2023 13:47
Send private message quote this post

Does it have 4G coverage? What is the church doing that 4G couldn't manage? Google suggests 4G can do between 100Mbps and 1Gbps.

Aucklandjafa
174 posts

Master Geek


  #3082399 30-May-2023 13:48
Send private message quote this post

That sounds like a yarn. Business and consumer UFB is the same product (an order is an order). But if they really want to be difficult, I’d sign up to a Spark open term business UFB plan then churn once connected. That aside, do you need fibre? Is unlimited wireless available? From a cost perspective anyway!



deadlyllama

1201 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3082424 30-May-2023 15:04
Send private message quote this post

Maybe I'm overcomplicating this and we just buy Spark/One FWA with a landline, and I won't put them on a fancy VoIP setup.  Which is less effort for me.

deadlyllama

1201 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3082425 30-May-2023 15:08
Send private message quote this post

Aucklandjafa: That sounds like a yarn. Business and consumer UFB is the same product (an order is an order). But if they really want to be difficult, I’d sign up to a Spark open term business UFB plan then churn once connected. That aside, do you need fibre? Is unlimited wireless available? From a cost perspective anyway!

 

Yeah, but will Tuatahi/UFF deny the new connection with a residential plan?

Aucklandjafa
174 posts

Master Geek


  #3082427 30-May-2023 15:12
Send private message quote this post

deadlyllama:

Aucklandjafa: That sounds like a yarn. Business and consumer UFB is the same product (an order is an order). But if they really want to be difficult, I’d sign up to a Spark open term business UFB plan then churn once connected. That aside, do you need fibre? Is unlimited wireless available? From a cost perspective anyway!


Yeah, but will Tuatahi/UFF deny the new connection with a residential plan?


Doubt it. Once the fibre is installed and intact, it’s there to be used. I’ve never heard of an LSP turning down a connection because it’s not a business plan. Why would you want to deny a new rev stream?

Beccara
1459 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3082429 30-May-2023 15:24
Send private message quote this post

Provisioning system wont let them once the address is flagged order a residential plan on a business address. There are differences between plans for biz/res and from memory used to be a financial difference in how it's handled between CFH and the LFC.

 

I'd say your Wellington connection is an anomaly or there's something difference like a residential dwelling with someone living onsite attached to the church 




Most problems are the result of previous solutions...

All comment's I make are my own personal opinion and do not in any way, shape or form reflect the views of current or former employers unless specifically stated 



PolicyGuy
1471 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082430 30-May-2023 15:33
Send private message quote this post

deadlyllama:

 

Maybe I'm overcomplicating this and we just buy Spark/One FWA with a landline, and I won't put them on a fancy VoIP setup.  Which is less effort for me.

 

Seems like a reasonable plan, we did the same for a church in the Wellington suburbs that insisted they had to continue to have a phone "in case there was an emergency and nobody had a cell phone".

 

Make sure you buy a Sentry Lite or equivalent so the phone (and Internet) continues to work when the emergency they want to report is that the power has gone off. LOL

allan
1828 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082437 30-May-2023 16:28
Send private message quote this post

Beccara:

 

Provisioning system wont let them once the address is flagged order a residential plan on a business address. There are differences between plans for biz/res and from memory used to be a financial difference in how it's handled between CFH and the LFC.

 

I'd say your Wellington connection is an anomaly or there's something difference like a residential dwelling with someone living onsite attached to the church

 

Church I was involved with helping set up internet also had residential rates for its connection. Again Wellington though, so not Tuatahi.

MikeAqua
7370 posts

Uber Geek


  #3082443 30-May-2023 16:38
Send private message quote this post

Come on now, religion is the second oldest profession 😛!




Mike

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 