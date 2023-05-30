In Wellington, I got my small suburban church on UFB on a residential plan.

In Whanganui, Tuatahi's policy is that my small suburban church is a business and must have a business plan.

This is ridiculous, we're a charity running on a shoestring. Having said this, I can't see how I'd get them to change their minds, I've heard others complain about this years ago.

As we are running on a shoestring, what options are there around cheap but "business" plans? I can't find a broadbandcompare/etc equivalent showing business plans.

Unfortunately there's no 5G in that suburb yet, otherwise I'd just go to FWA. We tried FWA at the same church last time I lived here (~2016), on Skinny with the old B315 and it was awful, with unusable VoIP to boot.