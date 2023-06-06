Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandBrand new Chorus ONT for sale
MarkM536

217 posts

Master Geek


#305825 6-Jun-2023 15:30
Send private message quote this post

I think there needs to be a form on Chorus & Enable's website to file their equipment being for sale. This is the second/third one I've come across in recent years.

 

Here it is @Wheelbarrow01 @chorusnz

 

 

 

TradeMe:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/other/listing/4163753758

 

 

 

 

There is also one on Facebook Marketplace:

 

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/1198222180882207/

 

 

 

 

and Enable Fibre one on FB too:

 

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/772853960917519/ 

 

 

 

 

and a listing on Facebook marketplace with two ONT power supplies (including the giant sticker saying "DO NOT REMOVE" 🙄).

 

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/753929273183294/

 

 

 

 

 

What a mouthful in today's shopping!

Create new topic
quickymart
10402 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3085586 6-Jun-2023 15:44
Send private message quote this post

Sigh. There are some really stupid people out there who will do anything to try and make a dollar.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
stick
277 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3085597 6-Jun-2023 16:10
Send private message quote this post

How come the 3rd one looks brand new? The cables are still tied up so it was never used?




Electric Kiwi referral here  :) 

MarkM536

217 posts

Master Geek


  #3085598 6-Jun-2023 16:12
Send private message quote this post

stick:

 

How come the 3rd one looks brand new? The cables are still tied up so it was never used?

 

 

No idea...?

 

All those listings ONT/PSU's look new.

 

 

 

I want to know about a BRAND NEW Chorus ONT...?? It seems like they must be an installer contracted by Chorus to have the packaging still.



networkn
Networkn
29256 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3085648 6-Jun-2023 16:26
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:

 

Sigh. There are some really stupid people out there who will do anything to try and make a dollar.

 

 

I'd suggest ignorance is the far greater likely reason for these sales.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 