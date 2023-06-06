I think there needs to be a form on Chorus & Enable's website to file their equipment being for sale. This is the second/third one I've come across in recent years.
Here it is @Wheelbarrow01 @chorusnz
TradeMe:
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/other/listing/4163753758
There is also one on Facebook Marketplace:
https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/1198222180882207/
and Enable Fibre one on FB too:
https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/772853960917519/
and a listing on Facebook marketplace with two ONT power supplies (including the giant sticker saying "DO NOT REMOVE" 🙄).
https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/753929273183294/
What a mouthful in today's shopping!