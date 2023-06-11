Classified

I had the exact same problem as you for months. My ISP was very reluctant to ask Chorus to visit as they said if no problem was found with the fibre or ONT then Chorus would charge them $300. They required me to agree to reimburse them if Chorus charged them. But first they sent out a free replacement power adapter but that did not solve the problem.

It got so bad that I agreed to pay the fee if the problem was not a Chorus fault as I was pretty convinced my decade-old Type 100 ONT was the issue. The Chorus technican came and within 5 minutes detremined the ONT had failed. He fitted the lastest model ONT, my speed increased 50% and he was gone and I have never had a problem since. And of course nothing to pay. So stick to your guns and get Chorus out to your house.