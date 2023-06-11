Classified

Hi friends.
I have an ONT 100 that was installed in 2014 when UFB first rolled out in my neighbourhood, and in the past year it periodically stops passing internet. Problem resolved as the ONT is power cycled.
It ranges from once every few day to once every few weeks. Very unpredictable.
I’m running a Mikrotik router and have it all configured correctly with VLAN10 etc and it’s been robust until this issue. I’m with Slingshot and I’ve contacted them to send a Chorus technician to have a look or remote in to check but I fear they might not find anything when it’s working.
Has anyone else experienced this type of problem? Appreciate any response or ideas :)
Richard