Classified

ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandONT periodically stops passing internet
#305884 11-Jun-2023 14:06
Hi friends.

I have an ONT 100 that was installed in 2014 when UFB first rolled out in my neighbourhood, and in the past year it periodically stops passing internet. Problem resolved as the ONT is power cycled.

It ranges from once every few day to once every few weeks. Very unpredictable.

I’m running a Mikrotik router and have it all configured correctly with VLAN10 etc and it’s been robust until this issue. I’m with Slingshot and I’ve contacted them to send a Chorus technician to have a look or remote in to check but I fear they might not find anything when it’s working.

Has anyone else experienced this type of problem? Appreciate any response or ideas :)

Richard

  #3088476 11-Jun-2023 14:12
If you have another router, try that then at least you can let your ISP/Chorus know you've ruled out your router as any potential issue. Some techs can be a bit lazy in their diagnosis IME and try blaming your gear rather than do actual testing themselves. 

 

Most likely the tech will prob just swap out the ONT and let it go from there....




  #3088478 11-Jun-2023 14:14
I suppose the obvious thing to ask - Have you tried a different router?

 

It is likely the first thing any fault finder may ask you to do.

 

In my experience, the ISP often likes to know that its being tested on one of 'their' supplied routers if possible.




  #3088479 11-Jun-2023 14:18
Good point. I should give that a try. Hopefully I can dig it out from somewhere 😂

Thanks 🙏



  #3088481 11-Jun-2023 14:25
When it "stops passing internet", how does that present itself?  Does the optical light go out or start flashing?  What do the logs show in your Mikrotik?  Does the interface used for the connection to the ONT drop at all?




  #3088489 11-Jun-2023 15:31
MadEngineer:

When it "stops passing internet", how does that present itself?  Does the optical light go out or start flashing?  What do the logs show in your Mikrotik?  Does the interface used for the connection to the ONT drop at all?



Interesting thing is that nothing changes on the actual ONT or the router. No logs on router and still appears to be getting DHCP. I get email notifications that monitor my servers that it’s offline when it stops working.

Rebooting the Mikrotik router doesn’t change anything but rebooting ONT does 🤷🏻

  #3088588 11-Jun-2023 16:21
I had the exact same problem as you for months.  My ISP was very reluctant to ask Chorus to visit as they said if no problem was found with the fibre or ONT then Chorus would charge them $300. They required me to agree to reimburse them if Chorus charged them. But first they sent out a free replacement power adapter but that did not solve the problem.

 

It got so bad that I agreed to pay the fee if the problem was not a Chorus fault as I was pretty convinced my decade-old Type 100 ONT was the issue.  The Chorus technican came and within 5 minutes detremined the ONT had failed.  He fitted the lastest model ONT, my speed increased 50% and he was gone and I have never had a problem since. And of course nothing to pay.  So stick to your guns and get Chorus out to your house.

  #3088591 11-Jun-2023 16:48
gustov:

I had the exact same problem as you for months.  My ISP was very reluctant to ask Chorus to visit as they said if no problem was found with the fibre or ONT then Chorus would charge them $300. They required me to agree to reimburse them if Chorus charged them. But first they sent out a free replacement power adapter but that did not solve the problem.


It got so bad that I agreed to pay the fee if the problem was not a Chorus fault as I was pretty convinced my decade-old Type 100 ONT was the issue.  The Chorus technican came and within 5 minutes detremined the ONT had failed.  He fitted the lastest model ONT, my speed increased 50% and he was gone and I have never had a problem since. And of course nothing to pay.  So stick to your guns and get Chorus out to your house.



Haha that’s actually the problem I have now is the call out fee 😂 I think I might just get them to come and have a look. Thanks so much 🙏🙏



  #3088594 11-Jun-2023 16:55
I'd still swap out the router first before pushing for a Chorus call out and possible $300 charge.

 

It's easy enough to test.

 

 

 

 




  #3088601 11-Jun-2023 17:49
robjg63:

I'd still swap out the router first before pushing for a Chorus call out and possible $300 charge.


It's easy enough to test.


 


 



Yep will give that a go tonight. Hopefully it faults ahaha

