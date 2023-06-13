Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ISP Advice for predominantly international traffic
cookernz

21 posts

Geek


#305921 13-Jun-2023 19:51
I'm returning from rural NZ to the city and looking at fibre options and struggling to find any good data on the service/performance provided by the various ISPs.

 

Speednet is useless for comparison (as it's totally skewed by the profile of customer on the network)

 

Are there any decent sources of data?

 

Here's what I'm looking for:

 

  • Fibre AKL Metro
  • International traffic speed/latency is my number one priority. 95% of my traffic is to Euro/North America.
  • No blocks on outbound SSH/SFTP ports
  • No blocks on VOIP ports
  • Static IP availability
  • Excellent customer service when things go pear-shaped

I am happy to spend more (within reason) for these things as it is my bread and butter. (And yes, I always run a backup 4G connection before anyone suggests that).

 

I noted that Orcon has a Premium Support offering for an extra $15 to jump the queue on repairs - no idea how legitimate that is.

 

Any guidance or links to resources is greatly appreciated.

boosacnoodle
571 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3089727 13-Jun-2023 20:24
Probably would recommend Voyager in that circumstance.

 
 
 
 

danfaulknor
824 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3089731 13-Jun-2023 20:52
Feel free to send me a message to chat more about your requirements :) You'd deal with me or one of my team direct for support, no service desk!




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

