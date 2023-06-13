I'm returning from rural NZ to the city and looking at fibre options and struggling to find any good data on the service/performance provided by the various ISPs.

Speednet is useless for comparison (as it's totally skewed by the profile of customer on the network)

Are there any decent sources of data?

Here's what I'm looking for:

Fibre AKL Metro

International traffic speed/latency is my number one priority. 95% of my traffic is to Euro/North America.

No blocks on outbound SSH/SFTP ports

No blocks on VOIP ports

Static IP availability

Excellent customer service when things go pear-shaped

I am happy to spend more (within reason) for these things as it is my bread and butter. (And yes, I always run a backup 4G connection before anyone suggests that).

I noted that Orcon has a Premium Support offering for an extra $15 to jump the queue on repairs - no idea how legitimate that is.

Any guidance or links to resources is greatly appreciated.