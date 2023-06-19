Do you have HyperFibre and a PPPoE connection to your ISP?



Do you get greater than 1GB/s Upload speed?

If so, can you please detail what router you are using and if you are using a specific configuration setting to achieve this? MTU Settings etc?



The reason I am asking this in a separate thread is that I have attempted this with two different routers and two different ISPs - going around and around in circles with various configurations trying to achieve reasonable upload speeds whereas I had symmetrical 2GB/s speeds previously with Orcon's HyperFibre and a DHCP connection. (Yes, yes, I have regrets)

I have both a UniFi UDM Pro (which I'm now well aware of it hating PPPoE connections and modifying its MTU settings), and a NanoPi R6S which I can easily modify MTU but I'm not having any luck achieving uploads over 450MB/s

Despite multiple hours on this I've not seen anyone detail that they actually have this working in NZ, or details of how they have achieved it.

Any insight gratefully appreciated.