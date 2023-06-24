We have gigabit fibre with 2degrees at present. We're looking around at different provider options, we could probably save $20/m with our existing provider but it's a good time to shop around and see what's what.

Is the CGNAT thing actually worth worrying about, if the provider has IPV6? If the provider doesn't have IPV6 I take it CGNAT is a must these days?

Our typical use is a family of 4, mixture of gaming (sometimes 4 people at a time), youtube, sometimes downloads, very occasional streaming.