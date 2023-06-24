Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Worth actually worrying about CGNAT if there's IPV6?
#306053 24-Jun-2023 11:50
We have gigabit fibre with 2degrees at present. We're looking around at different provider options, we could probably save $20/m with our existing provider but it's a good time to shop around and see what's what.

 

Is the CGNAT thing actually worth worrying about, if the provider has IPV6? If the provider doesn't have IPV6 I take it CGNAT is a must these days?

 

Our typical use is a family of 4, mixture of gaming (sometimes 4 people at a time), youtube, sometimes downloads, very occasional streaming.

  #3094350 24-Jun-2023 12:44
If you don't run any services from your connection (game servers etc), then CGNAT is not a concern for general internet usage as you've described. IPV6 is not a concern either, as there are no mainstream services out there that demand IPV6.

 

 




  #3094369 24-Jun-2023 13:41
The place you are connecting from needs to have ipV6 for the v6 address to be any use. And the NZ mobile networks are well behind the curve on that.




