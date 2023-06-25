Morning Geekzone, not sure if this is the best place for this or not
Ive been having issues with the hotspot on my phone so im looking for a portible hotspot i can use with my laptop later this year while traveling.
would like something i can just throw a local simcard into and then be able to connect my phone/laptop to it to get data.
Would prefer something that is self powered or could be powered by the laptop
I will be traveling to Australia and a few destinations in SE Asia. And may even take it with me to the USA.
Any suggestions?