New Zealand BroadbandPortible Mobile Hotspot
Morning Geekzone, not sure if this is the best place for this or not

 

Ive been having issues with the hotspot on my phone so im looking for a portible hotspot i can use with my laptop later this year while traveling.

 

would like something i can just throw a local simcard into and then be able to connect my phone/laptop to it to get data.

 

Would prefer something that is self powered or could be powered by the laptop

 

I will be traveling to Australia and a few destinations in SE Asia. And may even take it with me to the USA.

 

Any suggestions?

What sort of issues on your phone? It would seem to make sense to just sort the issue on your cellphone if it's faulty or whatever? Or if it's an older model, consider an upgrade, justify the cost as partially being offset with the expense of a third-party solution.

 

How many places do you expect to be that don't have WiFi but do have decent cellphone reception? 

 
 
 
 

How many places do you expect to be that don't have WiFi but do have decent cellphone reception?
networkn:

 

What sort of issues on your phone? It would seem to make sense to just sort the issue on your cellphone if it's faulty or whatever? Or if it's an older model, consider an upgrade, justify the cost as partially being offset with the expense of a third-party solution.

 

 

im not asking about fixing the phone becase the issue seems to be firmware related, so not much can be done at the moment. phones not old enough to justify a new one at the moment.

 

wifi few and far between hence the question for a hotspot

 

 

