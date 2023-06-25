Morning Geekzone, not sure if this is the best place for this or not

Ive been having issues with the hotspot on my phone so im looking for a portible hotspot i can use with my laptop later this year while traveling.

would like something i can just throw a local simcard into and then be able to connect my phone/laptop to it to get data.

Would prefer something that is self powered or could be powered by the laptop

I will be traveling to Australia and a few destinations in SE Asia. And may even take it with me to the USA.

Any suggestions?